Bird flu has led to a sharp decline in UK seabird populations, conservationists warn | bird flu





The UK has lost more than three-quarters of its Greater Skuas in the areas studied since the avian flu outbreak, according to the first report to quantify the impact of H5N1 on seabird populations.

Since the outbreak of H5N1 in 2021, deaths have occurred over two years. The UK is internationally important for seabirds as it is home to 16,000 nesting pairs of the world's Great Skua.

Jean Duggan, avian influenza policy assistant at the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), said: “It would be very catastrophic for a population for which we have international responsibility to suffer such a loss.

Globally, she said, this is very important and has implications that affect populations around the world.

The UK is home to more than half of the world's northern gannets, with a 25 per cent decline in the area surveyed, according to a report by the RSPB, the British Trust for Ornithology and other conservation organizations.

A giant skua chasing a great black-backed gull on Handa Island, northwest Scotland. The RSPB said the decline in Britain's greater skua numbers was having a knock-on effect globally. Photo: Alami

Gannets nest in small, large colonies, which means they are particularly vulnerable to the spread of disease. In Wales, the number of northern gannet nests has decreased by 54%.

For gannets and common gulls, we knew it was bad, but it was worse than we thought, Duggan said.

The report also found that the virus has caused a 21% decline in the population of Roseate Terns, Britain's rarest breeding seabird, which has only one regular nesting colony.

Seabirds are long-lived animals that typically do not reach breeding age until they are about five years old. Because they typically have only a few offspring, it takes longer for populations to recover from infectious diseases such as avian flu.

The H5N1 outbreak is thought to have killed millions of wild birds and was most recently recorded among penguins in Antarctica. H5N1 is one of the biggest immediate conservation threats facing various seabird species in the UK and across continental Europe, the report warned.

Roseate Terns on Coquet Island, Northumberland. One of Europe's rarest seabirds, its population was growing before the avian flu outbreak. Photo: Ashley Cooper Photography/Alamy

Because populations of greater ceremonial gulls, northern gannets, and roseate terns increased before the avian flu outbreak, researchers may be able to determine why the avian flu decline occurred. The report said that the 35% and 42% decline in Sandwich and Terns populations, respectively, was likely mainly due to avian influenza.

Nine of the 13 species included in the report experienced an overall decline of more than 10%, although many had already seen declines before the avian flu outbreak, so it is unclear how much of this was due to viruses.

Conservationists monitored seabirds from May to July 2023 for this latest report. Later in the summer, many more birds died, with black-headed gulls, puffins and kittywoke being particularly affected.

This means the impact of bird flu is likely to be more severe than shown here, the report warned. It's also likely to have lasting effects as the disease progresses, the researchers wrote.

The latest seabird census published last November, which does not take into account the impact of avian flu, found that seabirds are already in decline across the UK by almost 62% due to unsustainable fishing practices, the climate crisis, offshore wind farms and invasive mammal species. Appeared. .

Katie-Jo Luxton, head of conservation at the RSPB, said: “This new study shows that avian flu could be added to the long list of ravages of seabirds.

The RSPB is calling for action to reduce other pressures on seabirds to ensure their populations are stronger and better able to deal with H5N1. Duggan said: We did the census and now we have this. We must act now. It's about building resilience.

Last October, scientists confirmed that some wild birds have developed immunity to avian flu. They took blood samples from northern gannets and found that 30% of them had antibodies. About half of the cormorants were also immune. The sample size was small and it is unclear how long immunity will last.

