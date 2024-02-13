



Republican Mike Johnson says the bill fails to address the most pressing problem of U.S.-Mexico border security.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has cast doubt on the fate of a $95.3 billion aid package for countries including Ukraine and Israel, as the Senate voted in favor of legislation aimed at reassuring Washington's allies.

Johnson, the top Republican in the House, said the Senate had failed to meet needs by failing to address security at the U.S.-Mexico border, which he described as the most pressing problem facing our country.

The mandate of the additional national security legislation was to secure the U.S. border before sending additional foreign aid across the world, Johnson said in a statement Monday. This is what the American people demand and deserve.

Johnson previously said an earlier version of the bill would have died on arrival because restrictions on unauthorized migration did not go far enough.

Last week, a majority of Republican senators voted against a bipartisan bill that included the most comprehensive immigration reforms in years, despite opposition from former President Donald Trump, who led his party to pass more skeptical positions towards immigration and intervention abroad.

After stripping immigration provisions from the legislation, the Democratic-majority Senate voted 66-33 Monday to move the military aid package closer to a final vote that could take place as soon as Wednesday.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the deal reflects our security, our values, our democracy and will be a down payment for the survival of Western democracy and the survival of Western values.

The whole world will remember what the Senate does in the coming days, Schumer said.

US President Joe Biden has urged Congress to quickly approve additional military aid to Ukraine, Israel and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan.

Conservative Republicans in the House have resisted Biden's calls, insisting on measures to combat illegal immigration at the southern border and questioning the need for continued support for Ukraine.

Senator JD Vance, an Ohio Republican, on Monday called the desire to support Ukraine a fetish.

There are some Republicans for whom Ukraine is the most important issue facing the country, Vance said in an interview with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

And I'm just saying, even if you're in favor of funding Ukraine, and obviously I'm not, don't we have 10 bigger problems facing this nation, between the border problem and the border problem? debt ? Why are we so obsessed with this?

