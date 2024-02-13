Profits and US inflation in focus





US stocks fall

U.S. stocks fell Tuesday after a higher-than-expected inflation report raised doubts about the Federal Reserve's ability to cut rates multiple times this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both fell 1.4% in early trading, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.8%.

Karen Gilchrist

European losses widen after higher-than-expected US inflation

The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.8% by mid-afternoon, deepening earlier weakness after new figures showed US inflation rose more than expected in January as housing prices fell. stubbornly high, stifling consumers.

The overall consumer price index rose 0.3% month-over-month and 3.1% annually, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported, beating the Dow Jones consensus forecast of 0.2% for the month and 2.9% over one year.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, accelerated 0.4% in January and 3.9% year-over-year, beating forecasts of 0.3% and 3. 7% respectively.

These higher-than-expected numbers will mean the US Federal Reserve may be more cautious about the prospect of cutting interest rates as quickly and sharply as the market expects.

“We are well beyond just the actual rate of inflation and are now focusing on the level of disinflation in goods and services, but it seems everything is moving faster than expected,” Neil Birrell, investment director at Premier Miton Investors. , said by email on Tuesday.

“The Fed will feel vindicated by the language it has used about the rate cuts, because there is no doubt that they are being pushed back even further. We are not at the point where we are worried about a re-acceleration of inflation, but we are not out of danger.

-Elliot Smith

ZEW: German investor morale improved in February thanks to hopes of a rate cut

German investor confidence improved more than expected in February on growing hopes of interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank, despite a gloomy assessment of current economic conditions, the monthly survey showed on Tuesday from the economic research institute ZEW.

The economic sentiment index rose to 19.9 points in February from 15.2 points in January, above the consensus estimate of 17.5 from analysts polled by Reuters.

Despite the renewed investor confidence, the assessment of the current German economic situation fell more than expected, from -77.3 points in January to -81.7 points in February.

-Elliot Smith

Technological weakness deepens European losses, but oil and gas stocks explode

The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.5% in early afternoon trading, worsening earlier weakness. A 2.7% drop for the technology sector and a 1.5% decline for media stocks led to losses, while oil and gas stocks climbed 0.8%.

European tech index falls 2.8%, down from Monday's 23-year high

European technology stocks fell 2.8% mid-morning on Tuesday, falling sharply after the Euro Stoxx technology index hit a 23-year high on Monday.

Semiconductor stocks led the decline, with Dutch chipmakers Besi and ASML losing 6.6% and 4.2%, respectively.

-Elliot Smith

Main players: Michelin up 5%, Hellofresh down 4%

Michelin shares rose 5% at the start of the session to take the lead in the Stoxx 600 after the French tire maker posted a record annual profit and announced a new share buyback program.

The group reported an operating profit of 3.57 billion euros ($3.84 billion) for 2023, ahead of a consensus company forecast of 3.42 billion.

At the bottom of Europe's blue-chip index, German meal kit delivery company Hellofresh fell 4%.

-Elliot Smith

A cautious opening in Europe

European markets were mostly lower Tuesday morning, as investors assessed upcoming corporate earnings reports and awaited a key U.S. inflation number.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.3% in early trading, with technology stocks shedding 1.9%, leading the losses, while healthcare sector stocks added 0.4%.

Steady UK wage growth slows, unemployment remains stable

A couple looks at the job vacancies in the window of the Reed employment agency in London, England.

Oli Scarf | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Regular wage growth in the UK slowed to an annual rate of 6.2% in the three months to December, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, while unemployment remained steady at 3.8%. .

Analysts had expected a slightly lower 6% year-on-year growth in wages excluding bonuses, but the 6.2% figure still represented a deceleration from the 6.7% recorded in the three months to November.

The Bank of England is closely monitoring wage growth and labor market data for signs of persistent inflationary pressures.

Between November and January, vacancies recorded an estimated quarterly decline of 26,000 to 932,000, down for the 19th consecutive period but remaining above pre-Covid levels.

“The latest data suggests that the UK has reached its sweet spot, with falling job vacancies easing pressure on the labor market while unemployment remains relatively stable,” Jake Finney, an economist at PwC, said by email. .

“However, the Bank of England's continuing concern will be that the labor market has not cooled enough to achieve a sustainable return to the 2% inflation target. This remains one of the main obstacles to the base rate cut in May that markets are considering. I'm currently waiting.”

-Elliot Smith

Tui beats profit estimates on strong travel demand

A Boeing 787 “Dreamliner” bearing the logo of tourism giant TUI at Hannover Airport in Langenhagen, central Germany.

JULIEN STRATENSCULTE | AFP | Getty Images

German travel giant TUI on Tuesday reported quarterly operating profit of 6 million euros ($6.46 million) on upbeat travel demand.

This return to profits far exceeded analysts' consensus forecasts, which predicted a loss of 102 million euros, according to LSEG data. For the same quarter last year, Europe's largest tour operator recorded a net loss of 153 million euros.

The group's turnover in the first quarter stood at a record level of 4.3 billion euros, up 15% compared to the previous year, driven by stronger demand accompanied by an increase prices and rates.

“We are on the right track, we are gaining customers and we are growing. We are accelerating our transformation quarter by quarter. We have goals that we are implementing consistently,” said TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel in a communicated.

“In a still difficult environment, people’s strong desire to travel ensures strong economic development in all areas of the Group.”

Tui expects to report operating profit growth of at least 25% in fiscal 2024 and is targeting a compound annual growth rate of 7-10% in the medium term.

-Elliot Smith

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to gain about 8 points to 7,582, Germany's DAX is expected to fall about 41 points to 16,996 and France's CAC 40 is expected to lose about 10 points to 7,680, according to IG data.

CNBC Pro: As the Year of the Dragon Begins, Pros Name Sectors and Stocks to Play in the Chinese Market

Falling foreign direct investment, falling inflation levels and stock market turmoil have put pressure on the Chinese economy, prompting many investors to be cautious about the Asian power as it scores the start of the Year of the Dragon.

“I'm still positive and optimistic about China right now. However, I think the cyclical recovery has been much slower than expected. I don't want to be binary and say that China is collapsing because “It's not. I believe the strength of the economy has been a little weaker, but it continues to recover and grow,” he told CNBC Pro.

Elsewhere, Morningstar analysts note that “China stocks are still relatively cheap,” citing the sectors – and stocks – they currently like.

CNBC Pro subscribers can learn more here.

Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro: Goldman Names 3 'Attractive' Value Stocks That Offer Over 50% Upside Potential

Goldman Sachs has identified three “attractive” value stocks that could see significant share price appreciation over the next 12 months.

The Wall Street bank said the three little-known companies stood out from their peers for their cheap valuations relative to earnings growth prospects.

CNBC Pro subscribers can learn more here.

Ganesh Rao

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/13/europe-markets-open-to-close-earnings-us-inflation-in-focus.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos