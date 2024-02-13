Three people apologize after network outage affected 10,000 customers across the UK | communication





Mobile carrier Three has apologized after more than 10,000 customers experienced service outages over the past few days.

The company, which has more than 10 million UK customers, apologized in X posts on Saturday, Sunday and Monday for a series of issues affecting the ability to make voice calls and use mobile data.

We are very sorry for the service issues over the past few days and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Three said in a post Monday. We know many of our customers are still waiting for service to be restored, and our engineers are working to fully resolve this.

More than 12,000 people have reported experiencing some form of glitch with their phone service, according to DownDetector, which tracks outages.

A Three UK spokesperson said the issues affecting customers over the weekend were separate from those that occurred on Monday, but the end result was the same type of network outage for mobile phone users.

The X update said services are now being restored due to network issues that started earlier.

Service is currently being restored due to a previously initiated network issue. We know many customers are still waiting for service to be restored and our engineers are working to fully resolve this. (1/2)

— Three UK (@ThreeUK) February 12, 2024

Last month, UK regulator Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into the proposed merger of Vodafone and Three. This will create the UK's largest mobile phone operator.

The companies said the deal would result in an additional investment of $11 billion in the UK.

In 2016, the CMA and European Commission blocked Threes' attempted takeover of O2 on the grounds that it could lead to higher prices.

But in 2022, Britain's telecoms regulator Ofcom reversed its long-held position and said it was now more open to consolidation in the sector. Ofcom has previously argued that reducing the network to just three could harm UK consumers.

Separately, the government is also investigating the Vodafone stake held by the UAE-backed telecommunications group.

The Cabinet Office has warned that the 14.6% stake held by Emirates Telecommunications Group, also known as e&, constitutes a security concern given Vodafone's strategic role in UK telecoms services.

The government has now ordered Vodafone to set up a National Security Committee to oversee and monitor all sensitive operations carried out by the telecom company that could have national security implications.

Vodafone UK has a number of government contracts and Three UK is owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, which could raise concerns about foreign co-ownership of key national assets, especially given the city's status as part of China. there is.

Vodafone UK has public sector contracts with the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Justice, NHS 111 and local police forces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/feb/12/three-apologises-after-network-outages-affect-10000-customers-across-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos