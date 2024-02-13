The United States Men's National Team returns to the Washington, D.C. area to face Colombia on June 8 at FedExField





CHICAGO (February 13, 2024) The United States men's national team will face strong South American team Colombia on June 8, just outside Washington, D.C., at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. The match will form an important part of both teams' preparations for the prestigious Copa America 2024 to be held this summer in the United States.

The match will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock en Espaol and on Ftbol de Primera radio. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET, with kickoff scheduled for 5:37 p.m. Fans can follow the USMNT on X (@USMNT), Instagram (@USMNT), Facebook, TikTok (@ussoccer) and the official US Soccer app.

“As we continue to prepare for this summer's Copa America and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we relish the challenge of competing against the best possible opponents and Colombia ticks that box. They have been an outstanding team in World Cup qualifying and showcased some of the best assets. “We are thrilled to welcome the United States Men's National Team back to FedExField and the DMV, a place with an incredible history of supporting our team and soccer in general. “

The return of the United States men's national team to the nation's capital is a truly significant event, said Dylan Wanagiel, vice president of sports properties and special events for HBSE. We are proud to bring together and celebrate the nation's best athletes and performers, and there is no better way to show our commitment to providing the world-class sports and entertainment that the DMV has long supported than by hosting these national teams for this momentous event.

The 21st all-time clash between the United States and Colombia will take place outside the nation's capital. Los Cafeteros are currently red hot, on a 19-match unbeaten streak heading into the March international window.

Colombia currently sits in third place in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with an unblemished 3-0-3 record. This summer, Colombia will aim to build on their third place finish at the last Copa Amrica and secure their second title after reaching the podium on home soil in 2001.

The United States men's national team program is preparing to compete in three major competitions in 2024. The USMNT kicks things off with the Concacaf Nations League Final in March. After winning the first two editions of the tournament, the United States will face Jamaica in the semifinals on March 21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In June, the United States will compete in the famous Copa Amrica alongside the 10 CONMEBOL nations, including reigning World Cup and Copa Amrica champions Argentina, led by the captain and striker of the 'Inter Miami Lionel Messi. Held in 14 cities across the United States, the USMNT will compete in Group C and face Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay.

For the first time since 2008, American men qualified to compete in the Olympic Games. The tournament will take place from July 24 to August. 10 in France, and features players under the age of 23, with the possibility of including three surplus players in the roster.

TICKETS

Tickets for the June 8 game at Fedex Field in Landover, MD go on sale to the public on Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. ET.

The pre-sale for this match will begin on Wednesday, February 14 at 10 a.m. ET and will continue until Friday, February 16 at 8 a.m. ET.

Circle members who support the US Soccer Development Fund can benefit from one-on-one customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact [email protected] for more information.

EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALES FOR AMERICAN FOOTBALL INSIDERS

For the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming US Soccer Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

Presale Schedule for USMNT vs. Colombia, Landover, Maryland Sales Schedule Presale Date and Start Time Circle Insiders Presale Wednesday, February 14 | 10:00 a.m. local time, VIP Insiders Presale (VIP Insiders) Wednesday, February 14 | 1 p.m. local time Premium Insiders Presale (Premium and Premium Family Insiders) Wednesday, February 14 | 4 p.m. local time, Standard Insiders Presale (Standard Insiders) Thursday, February 15 | 10 a.m. local time Visa Presale (Visa cardholders only) Thursday, February 15 | 1 p.m. local time Public sale Friday, February 16 | 10:00 a.m. local time of the venue VISA PRE-SALE

As the official payment technology sponsor of US Soccer, Visa offers cardholders the opportunity to purchase tickets prior to the public on-sale date. Visa cardholders can purchase tickets from Thursday, February 15 at 1 p.m. local time through Friday, February 16 at 8 a.m. local time via ussoccer.com. As US Soccer's preferred card, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions of application.

AGAINST LOS CAFETEROS

The United States is 3-13-5 against Colombia as the nations meet for the first time since January 2023, a 0-0 draw. Meeting at the conclusion of the USMNT's annual January camp, the scoreless draw saw four players earn their first caps, including Vitesse forward Paxten Aaronson. The United States and Colombia met twice in the 2016 Copa Amrica Centenario in the United States, with the United States losing 2–0 in the group stage in Santa Clara, California, and losing narrowly 1-0 in the third place match at Glendale. , Arizona.

The USMNT looks to earn its first victory against Colombia since March 2005, a 3-0 victory in Fullerton, California. One of the USMNT's most memorable World Cup victories came against Colombia in Southern California in the 1994 World Cup, a 2-1 win. victory at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena thanks to a goal by former American football sports director Earnie Stewart.

As the 2024 Copa America approaches, we are excited to see the Colombia Men's National Team and the United States face off in Washington, DC. The June 8 game isn't just about sports; it’s about strengthening the bonds between our nations and celebrating our shared passion for soccer,” said Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombia’s Ambassador to the United States. I'm calling on Colombians in and around the DMV to join us in supporting our team as we kick off an electrifying summer ftbol season across the United States!

RETURN TO THE NATIONS CAPITAL

FedExField will host the USMNT for the first time since 2012, a 4-1 loss to five-time world champions Brazl in front of 67,619 fans. The United States women's national team won a quarterfinal match there en route to its historic 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup championship, a 3-2 triumph over Germany in the presence of President Bill Clinton .

It's been ten years since we last welcomed the United States Men's National Team and their fans, and we were honored to see these incredible athletes back in our stadium and their fans back in our stands. said Trista Langdon, senior vice president, operations and guest experience for Washington Commanders. “This is an exciting opportunity to bring together diverse cultures from across the country to celebrate ftbol as the world knows it, right here at the DMV.”

The USMNT played many important games in the DC area, compiling an all-time record of 16-5-6. RFK Stadium was the USMNT's busiest stadium, posting a 15-3-6 record in 24 matches, including a 4-1-2 record in World Cup qualifying.

The United States last played at the DMV at Audi Field, home of DC United, in October 2019, in a 7-0 Concacaf Nations League victory over Cuba.

