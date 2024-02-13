



Payroll growth was slower than expected in December, leading to forecasts that the Bank of England (BoE) could start cutting interest rates later than originally expected.

Earnings growth, excluding bonuses, fell slightly to 6.2% in October-December 2023 from a revised 6.7% in the previous three months as workers continued to receive wage increases amid skills shortages and record increases in long-term illness cases. . .

City traders, who had expected regular pay rises to fall even sharper to 6%, have cut their forecasts for how much the bank will cut interest rates this year.

Policymakers at the bank have signaled that wage increases must be moderated before cutting interest rates or risk a rate cut leading to a return to inflation later this year.

UK interest rate futures, which are used to measure the likelihood of an interest rate cut, expected the central bank to cut rates by just 0.69 percentage points this year, compared to last year's forecast of a total cut of 1.3 percentage points in 2024.

George Buckley, chief UK economist at Nomura Securities, previously said a first cut in March or May, as financial markets had expected, was unlikely and he expected it to be delayed until August.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures on Wednesday showed the annual growth rate in regular pay rises, including bonuses, from October to December 2023 was 5.8%. City traders had expected the figure to fall to 5.6%.

The ONS said workers enjoyed six months of real pay rises after wages were adjusted for inflation. From October to December 2023, total salaries increased by 1.6% year-on-year compared to the consumer price index, and regular salaries increased by 1.9% compared to the same period last year.

The bank's decision on when to cut interest rates will be made more difficult by 18 consecutive months of job losses and slower employment growth. This indicates a weakening labor market in the final months of 2023.

Various business studies have shown that salaries are rising in sectors where there are severe skills shortages. Jobs website Indeed said its employment tracker showed that low-wage categories such as childcare, cleaning and retail were the most affected.

The report said many of these sectors are increasing wages ahead of the nearly 10% increase in the national living wage due in April.

Jack Kennedy, Indeed’s Chief Economist, said: Pressure to raise wages in this sector of the labor market is unlikely to ease any time soon.

Average wage growth for city employees and employees in the business services sector, including accountants, marketing executives and lawyers, fell below 7% for the first time in nearly two years.

In a sign that pay growth will slow further this year, the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development's Salary Survey found employers are penciling in 4% in the private sector and 3% in the public sector going forward.

Meanwhile, job vacancies fell by 932,000 in the three months to January, the lowest since mid-2021.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said there were further signs of a weakening labor market in employment growth and disease rate trends.

It is clear that employment growth has slowed over the past year. Over the same period, the proportion of people neither working nor looking for work has increased, and historically large numbers of people report having long-term illnesses.

The ONS said it estimated 2.8 million people aged 16 to 64 were out of work due to health problems – a higher number than previously thought.

The Health Foundation think tank said the situation appeared to be getting worse. 688,000 more people are out of work than before the pandemic, and 6.6% of 16-64 year olds are now economically inactive due to health reasons, the highest since 1993.

Jake Feeney, economist at business advisory firm PwC UK, said consecutive falls in vacancy rates meant the labor market was cooling down.

However, the Bank of England's ongoing concern is that the labor market has not cooled sufficiently to achieve a sustainable return on its 2% inflation target. This remains one of the key barriers to the May rate cut that markets are now expecting, he said.

Jobs data has proven difficult to read since last autumn, when the ONS stopped conducting the Labor Force Survey, which is used to measure key jobs market indicators such as employment and unemployment.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said he welcomed rising real incomes and low unemployment.

It's good news that real wages have risen for six months in a row and unemployment remains low, but the work is not done yet. Tax cuts are part of the plan to get people back to work and grow the economy, but we have to stick with them.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said the government's efforts fell short of what was needed to reduce long-term disease rates and raise real wages to 2008 levels.

Average wages are still $12 a week lower than they were before the financial crisis 16 years ago, and more than a million people are on zero-hours contracts. He added that the Conservative Party's legacy was low wages, disease and job insecurity.

