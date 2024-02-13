



President Vladimir Putin's ambassador to Britain said the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which was completely destroyed by Russian forces, was now “beautiful” and “rebuilt.”

In a wide-ranging interview with Sky News' Yalda Hakim, Andrei Kelin said Moscow is “not interested in Poland, Latvia, Estonia or any other country” after NATO warned of a future Russian invasion of Europe. said.

Regarding the alleged human rights violations in Mariupol, Mr. Kelin said: “Go to Mariupol. It’s a completely rebuilt city… It’s amazing how beautiful it is.

“Not all the buildings have now been restored, but a lot of work has been done.”

He continued: “People are coming back to Mariupol and it is becoming a beautiful city.”

When asked why the port city had to be destroyed, he said:[The Ukrainians] They could have surrendered earlier, they could have surrendered Mariupol much earlier rather than trying to create a battle site.”

The siege of Mariupol by President Putin's forces began shortly after the invasion began in February 2022 and ended in May of that year with Russia declaring victory, with the last Ukrainian fighters defending the Azovstal steel plant surrendering.

Responding to NATO claims about Russia's plans to invade other countries in Europe, Mr Kellin said: “We have no interest in Poland or any other Baltic country and we know that any escalation beyond Ukraine would lead to a world conflict that would destroy everything.” “I fully understand,” he said. ..We cannot support this.”

The comments come nearly two years after Russian troops entered Ukraine, despite Putin saying he had no plans to invade the neighboring country.

Read more:Russia seeks to hide crimes as it rebuilds Ukraine Surgeon smuggled into Mariupol to rescue Ukrainian soldiers

Image: Debris being cleared from the site of a destroyed theater in 2022. Photo: AP

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Kelin said, “It was a grave mistake for Western leaders to believe that Ukraine could win with Western money and weapons support,” and added, “Russia cannot be defeated at all.”

He added: “Compared to Ukraine, our political situation is stable, our economy is developing quite quickly and our resources are enormous.”

Kelin also explained that the withdrawal of Russian tanks from Kiev in the first few months of the war was a “gesture of goodwill” rather than a defeat, with the purpose of “freeing up Ukrainian troops” to enable Moscow to achieve its goals through “political action”. “It was about increasing it,” he added. It means means rather than military means.”

Responding to a report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies that Russia had lost more than 3,000 tanks in fighting over Ukraine, Mr Kellin insisted Moscow had “sufficient capabilities” for the war effort.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

11:47 Mariupol: Russia’s new model city

The ambassador was also asked about reports that Russia is receiving ballistic missiles and artillery from North Korea. This is a move that violates UN sanctions that Moscow itself supports.

Mr Kellin insisted there was “no evidence” there was such an agreement with Kim Jong-un's regime.

The comments came after Putin sent a letter to Kim thanking him for his support for what the Russian leader called a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Mr Kellin told Sky News that Russia was simply “building a new cooperation” with North Korea.

Image: Image of damaged buildings in Mariupol, April 2022

Kelin's chutzpah exposed the brutal truth.

Dominic Waghorn

International Department Editor-in-Chief

@DominicWaghorn

What stood out most was the sheer chutzpah and shameless confidence in the line's performance.

His words speak volumes about how Russia believes this war is now going in its favor.

President Vladimir Putin's ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, is a career civil servant. He chose his tone and manner of speaking carefully.

He could be confident because the Ukrainians did not win this war and at times he could even sprinkle salt in their wounds.

Mr. Kelin's ability to throw half-punches at Ukraine's and the West's record of progress in this war highlights how the conflict is progressing.

Read the full analysis here.

The ambassador was also asked whether he would prefer Donald Trump to win the US presidential election later this year rather than Joe Biden. Mr Kellin refused to support one candidate over another.

But he praised Trump for talking about an 'end to the war', claiming that other leaders, including British Chancellor Rishi Sunak, only talk about 'continuing' the conflict by agreeing to provide support to Ukraine.

Former US President Trump claimed that he could end the war within 24 hours if he entered the White House a second time.

Trump also came under fire from NATO and President Joe Biden after he said he would allow Russia to do whatever it wants with allies that don't pay enough for their defense.

President Biden said Tuesday: “Can you imagine a former president of the United States saying something like that? The whole world heard it. The worst thing is that he means it. No president in our history has ever given in to a Russian dictator. Oh my God, this is stupid. “It’s shameful, it’s dangerous, and it’s un-American.”

NATO said the comments “put American and European soldiers at greater risk.”

Asked whether he might be “tempted” to invade a NATO country after Presidential candidate Putin's comments, Mr Kellin said he believed Mr Trump's comments were a “joke”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/mariupol-is-now-a-beautiful-and-rebuilt-city-and-ukrainian-forces-should-have-surrendered-earlier-putins-ambassador-to-uk-says-13070837 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos