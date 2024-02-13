US inflation slows less than expected





Getty Images

In the United States, price increases moderated last month, but not as much as expected, as higher housing and food costs offset lower gasoline prices.

Annual inflation, the rate at which prices rise, was 3.1%, up from 3.4% a month earlier, the Labor Ministry said.

Many analysts expected inflation to fall to 2.9%.

This is the latest economic data to suggest that authorities have not fully brought inflation under control.

U.S. financial markets opened lower after the report was released, dashing any hopes that progress in resolving the problem could convince the U.S. central bank to cut rates early this year.

“It seems like everything is moving faster than expected,” said Neil Birrell, investment director at Premier Miton Investors. “We're not at the stage where we're worried about a re-acceleration of inflation, but we're not out of the woods yet either.”

Inflation – which measures the rate at which prices rise – in the United States took off in 2021, as a booming post-pandemic economy created supply shortages and strong demand, prompting many companies to increase their prices.

It exceeded 9.1% in June 2022, as oil prices soared due to the war in Ukraine.

Since 2022, many supply issues have been resolved and demand has moderated, in response in part to the sharp rise in borrowing costs announced by the Federal Reserve.

But price increases continued to have an impact, particularly for services.

The continued rise in prices has affected incomes and helped fuel voter discontent ahead of the November presidential election.

Francis Leonardo says his salary has not kept up with price rises

“Everything is getting more and more expensive except the payments from my paycheck,” said Francis Leonardo, a 53-year-old grocer from Pennsylvania who has said she will vote for Donald Trump in November.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that housing costs — which rose 6% from last year — were the main driver of last month's inflation.

Prices of grocery products saw a more modest increase of 1.2%, while the cost of certain products, such as eggs, decreased. But restaurant prices were 5.1% higher than in January 2023.

In other areas, prices for auto insurance jumped 20.5% over the year, while those for personal care rose 5.3%.

So-called core inflation stood at 3.9%, unchanged from December. This measure does not include food and energy prices, which tend to fluctuate and are therefore not considered good indicators of broader trends.

Mark Sherlock, head of US equities at Federated Hermes Limited, said the data in Tuesday's report would “surely further extend the timetable for the first rate cut”.

“The Fed has always maintained that it depends on data and is keen to avoid the mistakes of the 1970s (when rates were cut too early and the US economy suffered a second wave of inflation, more painful),” he said. said.

