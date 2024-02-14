UK ATHLETICS and BBC SPORT announce broadcast partnership and coverage for 2024 major event series





UK Athletics (UKA) and BBC Sport today announced a broadcast partnership and coverage for the 2024 Major Event Series. Fans can watch live coverage of the Microplus UK Athletics Indoor Championships, UK Athletics Championships and London Athletics Meet across BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

2024 is an action-packed year with the Olympic and Paralympic Games taking place in Paris this summer, as well as the European and World Championships. Fans can follow the highs, lows and photo finishes starting on February 17 and 18 with the Microplus UK Athletics Indoor Championships taking place at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

As the sporting summer warms up, BBC Sport will also feature coverage of the Olympic Trials at the British Athletics Championships on 29 and 30 June. Attention will then turn to the athletics capital of London on July 20 as part of the Wanda Diamond League Series. , at the London Stadium.

UKA CEO Jack Buckner said: We are delighted to confirm BBC Sport as our broadcast partner for our 2024 major event series.

There are big years ahead for our sport and we are looking forward to working with the BBC Sport team to bring our big events into people’s homes. BBC Sport digital and TV audiences give us a great platform and allow the British public to really follow the build-up to the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

BBC Sports Director Philip Bernie said: “This partnership serves as a great build-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. “Viewers will be able to watch exclusive coverage of BBC Sport with expert commentary across TV and online, and follow the best of athletes as they strive for excellence on the world stage.”

As the Olympic opening ceremony begins six days later, the final farewells of the athletes leaving for Paris can be watched on BBC One. All British Athletics Championships (indoor and outdoor) are available to watch on BBC digital channels.

