US Senate approves aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan





US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on US lawmakers to quickly pass a $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, despite opposition from the Republican-led House of Representatives.

“I call on the speaker to let the entire House speak and not allow a minority of the most extreme voices to block this bill, even before it is voted on,” Biden told reporters.

Earlier Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed the aid plan by a 70-29 vote, with more than a dozen Republicans joining the Democratic majority in supporting it.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a $95 billion foreign aid package being debated in Congress, in the State Dining Room of the White House, February 13, 2024.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy quickly expressed his gratitude, saying the U.S. aid “helps save human lives from Russian terrorism.”

“US assistance brings a just peace to Ukraine closer and restores global stability, which will result in greater security and prosperity for all Americans and the entire free world,” Zelenskyy said on X.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the measure “one of the most historic and consequential bills passed.” [in] the Senate. A bill that has a considerable impact not only on our national security, that of our allies, but also on the security of democracy as we know it. »

He noted bipartisan support and expressed confidence that a vote in the House would bring a similar result.

House Republicans have coupled their objections to increased aid to Ukraine with a push for action on security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday that the priority is “securing the U.S. border before sending additional foreign aid around the world” and that the current Senate bill is “silent on the most pressing problem facing our country.”

Senate Republicans last week blocked advancement of a measure that included foreign aid as well as provisions to tighten restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border to try to stem the flow of thousands of migrants crossing every day the border to the United States.

Former US President Donald Trump opposed the border measure as not strict enough, and Republican lawmakers followed his lead on the issue.

Some right-wing Republican lawmakers, many aligned with Trump, have also expressed growing opposition to sending additional aid to Ukraine for its fight against the Russian invasion, jeopardizing approval of the aid even though most Democratic lawmakers are in favor of it.

“We have already given Ukraine more than $120 billion. This is unfortunately more than enough to secure all of our country's borders. But as expected, the $120 billion we sent to Ukraine resulted in a years-long standoff that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in lives, both Ukrainian and Russian,” Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville said on the Senate floor Monday.

In a “Dear Colleague” letter, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said: “Mainstream Republicans must now put America first and stand up to the pro-Putin extremists in the House who apparently want Russia to win . The American people deserve a high or a low. vote, and we will use every legislative tool available to get comprehensive national security legislation across the finish line. »

U.S. defense officials expressed hope that lawmakers in the House of Representatives will soon approve the additional aid package, noting that Ukrainian forces are “still in the fight of their lives.”

“Make no mistake, our allies and our adversaries are watching us,” Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said during a briefing with reporters Tuesday.

“It’s really important to send a message of determination,” she said. “As soon as this additional package passes the House, they [Ukraine] we will continue to see help flowing to them.”

U.S. and Western officials have said kyiv's most urgent needs are for air defense and artillery.

But a report released Tuesday by Estonia's foreign intelligence service raised concerns about how quickly the United States and its Western allies could provide Ukraine with what it needs.

“It is almost certain that Western munitions deliveries to Ukraine in 2024 will not be able to keep pace with the supplies available to the Russian armed forces,” the report warns. “Russia’s advantage over Ukraine in available artillery ammunition is likely to continue to grow.”

VOA's Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.

VOA's Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.

