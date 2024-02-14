Warning of the return of the beast from the east with late winter snow to blanket Britain





Winter is just around the corner, with atmospheric crashing waves threatening an early spring Arctic deluge.

As the risk of a repeat of 2018's Beast from the East grows, Britons must make the most of the current mild weather.

Meteorologists expect a sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event, which could cause late winter snow, to begin within a week.

SSWs are caused by large atmospheric pressure waves rising above the North Pole and breaking to weaken the polar vortex.

The cold snap may not be immediate, but can begin towards the end of February and the beginning of spring.

This will likely change the direction of winds high in the atmosphere, causing cold air to sink south into Europe and the UK.

A cold spell may not occur immediately, but instead may begin during late February and the beginning of spring.

James Madden, forecaster at Exacta Weather, said: The sudden stratospheric warming is expected to bring significant changes to weather patterns across the UK and Ireland from late February to March.

This poses a risk of cold weather later next week as a result of a Polar Vortex collapse.

The polar vortex has not currently collapsed significantly, but the latest stratospheric warming projections suggest that a collapse is likely.

SSW events are driven by atmospheric Rossby waves, large-scale pressure waves that travel across the Earth into the upper atmosphere and break through the Polar Vortex.

Latest developments:

As the wind changes direction in the atmosphere, cold air is likely to sink south into Europe and the UK.

This disrupts a branch of the jet stream that tightly wraps around the dome of cold air above the Polar night jet.

Westerly winds may slow or even reverse, causing high altitude air to fall and warm quickly.

This causes the dome of cold air over the Polar Vortex to weaken and spill over Europe.

SSW were behind the infamous 2018 Beast From the East, which struck in February of that year and sent shivers across the UK.

Models suggest a similar weather pattern will unfold over the next two weeks, but experts say a repeat of the Beast is unlikely.

Jim Dale, social commentator and meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It is highly unlikely that we will ever see a repeat of Beast From the East.

This is because ground temperatures are not particularly cold and ocean temperatures are still above average for the year, reducing the risk of extreme cold waves.

However, as winter returns with colder weather, you may be passing on a bit of a tingle in your tail towards the end of the month.

In the meantime, spring-like temperatures will see the mercury soar into double digits, he said.

However, due to yo-yo weather conditions, some parts of the country will experience heavy rain and the threat of flooding, he added.

“The pressure will drop, bringing rain to the western part of the country over the next few days,” he said. Although it will be milder than average this year.

There is a threat of cold air coming in behind it, which is also connected to SSW.

