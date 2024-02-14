Senate approves aid to Ukraine, but bill faces difficulties in House





Ukrainian supporters fly a Ukrainian flag outside as the Senate works through the weekend on a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill for Ukraine and Israel at the U.S. Capitol on February 11, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Roberto Schmidt | Getty Images

The U.S. Senate voted early Tuesday in favor of a $95 billion aid package providing funds to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but its future remains uncertain amid intense opposition from lawmakers.

The package includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel and $4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan, as well as humanitarian aid facilities.

The bill passed 70-29 in the Democratic-led chamber Tuesday, with Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., abstaining.

Only two Democratic senators voted against the measures, alongside independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who has declared his opposition to unconditional aid to Israel.

The bill still needs approval from the Republican-led House of Representatives before becoming law. It faces stiff opposition from many in the Republican Party, who have pushed for the inclusion of funding for homeland security on the southern border.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday that the latest version of the bill failed to address those demands, adding that it “should have gone back to the drawing board…to include real provisions on border security that would actually help end the ongoing catastrophe.”

“Instead, the Senate foreign aid bill remains silent on the most pressing issue facing our country,” he said in a statement at the time, adding that “the House will need to continue to work one's own will on these important issues.”

Read more about CNBC's politics coverage

U.S. President Joe Biden and his top officials stressed that approving the funds was crucial to meeting Washington's international obligations and protecting domestic security.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday thanked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and all senators who supported the bill.

“For us in Ukraine, continued US assistance helps save lives from Russian terrorism. This means that life will continue in our cities and triumph over war,” he said on the platform of social media

Schumer said the Senate was “telling Putin that he would regret the day he questions America's resolve.”

“With the passage of this national security bill, the Senate is sending a clear bipartisan message of resolve to our NATO allies,” he said.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct comments from House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/13/senate-approves-ukraine-aid-but-bill-faces-tough-path-through-house.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos