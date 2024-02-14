UK braces for another inflation surge





Inflation could officially rise for a second consecutive month on Wednesday, a further blow to Rishi Sunak's claims that Britain's economy has turned a corner.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is due to release January inflation data tomorrow morning and analysts expect the rate to jump from 4% to 4.1% or 4.2%.

Some mortgage lenders have increased prices in the past few days after months of cuts, with one broker suggesting they are pricing to account for a potential rise in inflation.

The Prime Minister entered Downing Street in October 2020 promising to halve inflation by the end of last year. A goal he met.

But inflation, or price rises, is expected to rise again and interest rates remain less than half their peak of 11% but still more than double the Bank of England's 2% target.

As recently as Monday, Mr Sunak said the economy was heading in the right direction but his argument would be seriously undermined if inflation surged again.

And separate data to be published on Thursday could show the UK has slipped into recession after grim figures released last month showed retailers suffered a terrible Christmas as families cut spending due to the cost-of-living crisis. .

When inflation rose unexpectedly in December, the first time it had risen in about 10 months, the ONS said rising prices for tobacco and alcohol had driven the rise in inflation.

Cost of living expected to continue rising in January

(PA wire)

There are also growing concerns that an attack in the Red Sea, which serves as an entry point to the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, could send oil and gas prices soaring.

Attacks on container ships by Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels have forced some companies to divert ships around Africa instead of using the Suez Canal for travel between Europe and Asia, adding to shipping costs and delays.

Retailers and supermarkets have recently warned of the impact this will have on stock deliveries and costs if the disruption continues.

Another rise in inflation would bode poorly for homeowners, with millions of people across the country seeing their mortgage costs rise in recent months.

Nationwide, the country's largest building society, said on Tuesday that mortgage rates would rise by up to 0.25 percentage points. It comes after lenders Halifax and TSB said they would increase interest rates on some products.

However, not all lenders have increased their prices. Santander announced a 0.16% point reduction in mortgage interest rates.

Ken James, director of Contractor Mortgage Services, told The Independent that lenders are now pricing in the possibility of rising inflation.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey must achieve a 2% inflation target.

(PA wire)

I think what they do is protection. They say we think that once all these numbers come in, everything is going to go up, so let's partially protect ourselves from future upticks and get it there early.

He added: I think lenders did that early because they were confident interest rates would rise starting tomorrow due to inflation. They think they are just protecting themselves.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said data showed inflation was expected to fall back to 3.4% in February, after hitting 4.1% in January.

Economists will track the data to understand how the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which is tasked with keeping inflation as close to 2% as possible, could impact the Bank of England.

One of the main means of doing this is by changing interest rates.

If inflation is higher than the 4.1% the MPC expected in its last forecast, interest rate makers may be more likely to delay cutting interest rates.

Higher-than-expected wage growth in Tuesday's ONS figures will also spark concerns about a delay in the key interest rate cut. Raising wages also tends to increase inflation.

Banks will monitor average earnings growth particularly keenly because today's wage increases will affect tomorrow's spending power, affect demand and influence inflation, said Rob Morgan, chief investment analyst at Charles Stanley.

