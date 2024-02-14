US national security bill: what does it bring to Ukraine and Israel and will it be adopted? | American national security





The U.S. Senate passed a national security bill Tuesday morning, by a vote of 70 to 29, that includes mostly foreign military aid, primarily to Ukraine, and amounts to $95 billion.

Today, the Senate ensured that the United States is closer to the monumental and consequential moment we find ourselves in, said Chuck Schumer, Democratic Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate. Now it's up to the House to come together in this moment, do the right thing, and save democracy as we know it. Questions?

But Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has already rejected the bill in its current form, making its future very uncertain.

Here's what you need to know about what happened and what to expect.

What's in the invoice?

Ukraine: Around $60 billion would be spent supporting Ukraine. The country would receive nearly $14 billion to rearm through the purchase of weapons and ammunition, and nearly $15 billion for support services, such as military training and intelligence sharing. About $8 billion would be intended to help the Ukrainian government continue its basic operations (with a ban on funding pensions). There is also about $1.6 billion to help Ukraine's private sector and about $480 million to help Ukrainians displaced by the war.

About a third of the money allocated to support Ukraine will actually be spent to replenish the U.S. military, which has been depleted by weapons and equipment sent to kyiv.

Israel: Around $14.1 billion would be earmarked to support Israeli and US military operations in the region. About $4 billion would go toward strengthening Israel's air defense, with another $1.2 billion going toward Iron Beam, a laser weapons system designed to intercept and destroy missiles. About $2.5 billion of the total is for U.S. military operations.

Humanitarian aid: The legislation provides $9.2 billion in humanitarian aid to provide food, water, shelter and medical care to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, Ukraine and war zones in worldwide.

China: More than $8 billion of the bill would be aimed at supporting key partners in the Indo-Pacific region and deterring aggression from the Chinese government. The bill includes about $1.9 billion to replenish U.S. weapons supplied to Taiwan, and about $3.3 billion to build more U.S.-made submarines in support of a security partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom.

Other provisions: The bill includes about $400 million for a grant program that helps nonprofits and places of worship improve their security and protect against hate crimes. There is also language that would target sanctions against criminal organizations involved in fentanyl production.

Why are House Republicans threatening to block the bills from passing?

Some major reasons: Donald Trump, immigration and changing opinions on Ukraine.

Since last year, Conservatives have insisted that foreign aid must be linked to border security measures. A trio of senators drafted a bipartisan proposal that many conservative commentators hailed as the toughest border crackdown in decades. But Donald Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, was reluctant to offer anything resembling a political victory for President Joe Biden. Trump spoke out against the border deal and his allies on Capitol Hill lined up against it.

Last week, after Senate Republicans blocked a version of the bill that included border security, Schumer scrapped it and moved forward with a narrowly tailored foreign aid package. But in a sign of pure dysfunction, many House Republicans now say the bill must once again include border funding.

There are also disagreements over whether and how to send funds to Ukraine. According to Punchbowl News, many Republicans favor scrapping the bill's nearly $8 billion in economic support for Ukraine while maintaining lethal aid, a move that was attempted but backfired in the Senate. Other House Republicans are adamantly opposed to continued support for Ukraine.

Is there Democratic opposition?

In the Senate, which voted decisively in favor of the aid plan, dissenting voices were heard. A handful of left-wing senators, including Bernie Sanders, have opposed the inclusion of billions of dollars in military aid to Israel as the Palestinian death toll from the Gaza war approaches 30,000.

There will likely be even more friction in the House, where progressives like Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have called for conditions to be applied to any Israeli aid. Even if some humanitarian aid for Gaza is included in the bill, it may fall short of what some members of Congress consider acceptable.

What happens next?

In a normal scenario, Johnson would now bring the bill to the House for a vote. This could extend until the end of February due to the current legislative calendar.

But Johnson's opposition suggests he may not even do that, and if not, Democrats have signaled a willingness to use what's known as a discharge petition, a tool of last resort to force a vote in the House. This path could also take at least a month, would require some Republican support, and of course still doesn't guarantee that the House will actually pass the bill.

Associated Press contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/13/us-national-security-bill-ukraine-israel-explainer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

