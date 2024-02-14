US Senate approves aid to Ukraine, but House speaker refuses to vote





The House speaker said the combined Ukraine-Israel aid plan would pass the Lower House without including a plan for the Mexican border.

After weeks of wrangling, the US Senate has passed a new aid package for Ukraine and Israel, but the House of Representatives appears unlikely to put it to a vote, further delaying US aid to a critical moment in Ukraine's struggle against Russia.

House Speaker Mike Johnson sharply criticized the $95.3 billion aid plan on Monday evening, just before the Senate passed it by a decisive majority.

Senate leaders and moderates from both parties sought to prove that the United States remained committed to protecting its allies and endured marathon speeches from a group of far-right Republican senators determined to hold a vote in the early hours Tuesday.

Pro-aid lawmakers have framed the plan as a direct investment in U.S. interests to ensure global stability. As written, the bill would allocate approximately $60 billion (about $55 billion) to Ukraine, about a third of which would be spent on replenishing the U.S. military's stockpiles of weapons and equipment. to compensate for what would be sent to Kiev.

But Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, said in a statement that the package lacked security provisions for the U.S.-Mexico border, calling it “silent on the most pressing issue facing our country.” confronted “.

“Absent a single change in border policy from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own way on these important issues,” Johnson said.

“America deserves better than the Senate status quo.”

NATO at the limit

The renewed opposition from the right is just the latest example of how the Republican Party's stance on foreign affairs is transforming under the influence of Donald Trump, who remains the party's likely presidential nominee. .

The former president moved his party away from the foreign policy doctrines of aggressive U.S. involvement abroad and toward “America First” isolationism.

Speaking at a campaign rally on Saturday, Trump said he once told a NATO ally that he would encourage Russia “to do whatever it wants” to members who are ” behind schedule” in their financial and military commitments to the alliance.

Die-hard Trumpists in the Senate remained steadfast in their opposition to the package. Senator JD Vance, a Republican from Ohio, argued that the United States should withdraw from the conflict and help end the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He questioned the wisdom of continuing to fuel Ukraine's defense when Putin appears determined to continue the conflict for years.

Conversely, the party leadership and many moderate Republican senators disagree with such ideas, insisting that pandering to Russia is a dangerous move that puts Americans at risk.

In an unusually brutal back-and-forth, Republican senators who support the aid challenged some of the bill's opponents directly on the ground.

The lower house

Although there are several pro-Ukraine voices among senior Senate Republicans, the House party is more firmly aligned with Trump on foreign policy issues and is deeply skeptical of continued aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia, despite international warnings that American aid is essential to the war effort.

Nonetheless, supporters of the package in the Senate have been encouraged that, despite Mr. Johnson's apparent skepticism, many House Republicans, despite being in the minority, still adamantly want to fund Ukraine's defense during that the war continues.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Democrat of Virginia, traveled to Kyiv last week with a bipartisan group that included Mike Turner, an Ohio Republican who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, as well as Republicans French Hill and Zach Nunn as well as Democrat Jason Crow.

Spanberger said the trip showed her and her colleagues how Ukraine is still fighting for its very existence. During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the delegation tried to provide assurance that the American people stood by their country, she said.

“He made it clear that our continued support was critical to their ability to win the war,” Spanberger said. “It is essential to their own freedom. And most importantly, it is essential to the national security interests of the United States.”

