Senate's $95 billion for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan faces uphill battle in House





By Madeline Halpert and Anthony ZurcherBBC News

The US Senate approved a $95 billion (75 billion) foreign aid package after months of political wrangling, but it faces an uphill battle in the House.

While Senate Democrats were in favor of passing the bill, Republicans were divided and had previously rejected it.

The plan includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel's war against Hamas and $10 billion for humanitarian aid in conflict zones, including Gaza.

But the speaker of the House of Representatives has suggested he could block it.

The plan, which includes more than $8 billion for Taiwan and other Indo-Pacific allies, passed the Democratic-controlled Senate Tuesday by 70 to 29 in a pre-dawn vote .

Twenty-two Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined across the aisle in endorsing the bill.

This bipartisan support came despite former President Donald Trump's criticism of the bill for its lack of funding to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

Speaking Tuesday afternoon from the White House, President Joe Biden urged House Republicans to pass the measure.

“Supporting this bill is standing up to Putin. Opposing it is playing into Putin's hands,” Biden said. “History is watching.”

Mr. McConnell, the Kentucky senator, said in a statement after the vote: “Today, when it comes to the value of American leadership and strength, history will record that the Senate did not blink.”

The Ukrainian leader said he was “grateful” to the senators.

“For us in Ukraine, continued U.S. assistance helps save lives from Russian terrorism,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X, formerly Twitter.

The war is generally at a stalemate, despite Russian attempts to advance in the eastern Donbass region and Ukrainian attacks in the south.

Officials in kyiv want more military aid, including new air defenses, after President Vladimir Putin pledged to “escalate” the assault.

But conservative Republicans have opposed sending billions of dollars abroad without first addressing the migrant crisis at the U.S. southern border.

“Shouldn’t we try to fix our own country first?” » Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said Monday.

He was one of several Republican opponents who gave speeches in an effort to slow the measure's passage.

Some left-leaning lawmakers, including Democrat Jeff Merkley of Oregon and independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont, also voted against the bill, citing concerns about support for Israel's bombing of Gaza.

The aid bill is a slimmed-down version of a $118 billion plan that Senate Republicans rejected last week.

Republicans had initially demanded that any foreign aid be tied to more security measures at the southern border.

But after Mr. Trump came out against the border provisions, Republicans were divided on the package.

Some lawmakers have said border measures could be reinstated in the current version of the legislation.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested in a statement Monday evening that the new bill would not pass the Republican-controlled lower house of Congress without such provisions.

Getty Images House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested he might not support the bill in its latest version.

“House Republicans have been very clear from the start of discussions that any so-called supplemental national security legislation must recognize that national security begins at our own border,” he said.

The Louisiana congressman said lawmakers “should have gone back to the drawing board” with legislation focused on border security.

Mr. Johnson and House Republican leaders will have to decide whether to bring the package to a vote in that chamber, attempt to amend it and send it back to the Senate, or ignore it altogether.

The latter option could prompt House Republicans who support military assistance to Ukraine to join Democrats in filing a request for release.

It is a rare parliamentary procedure that would bypass Mr Johnson and force a vote.

On Tuesday, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries pledged to “use every legislative tool available” to pass the bill.

He added that he believed there were “over 300 bipartisan votes” in the House in favor of the foreign aid package.

Getty ImagesMr. Schumer said he wanted to speak directly to Mr. Johnson to express the urgency of the bill.

Some on the left, however, may balk at the military aid to Israel included in the package, which would make such a maneuver — requiring the support of a majority in the House — more difficult.

After the Senate vote, Mr. Johnson said his chamber “must continue to work according to its own will on these important issues.”

He could divide the different aid elements into separate elements, or add conservative immigration reforms to the United States.

Mr. Johnson, however, will have difficulty convincing his narrow parliamentary majority, sharply divided over aid to Ukraine, to follow his example.

At a news conference Tuesday, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he hoped to speak to Mr. Johnson in the coming days and convince him of the urgency for the House to pass the measure.

The New York senator previously praised the bill's passage, saying it “tells Putin he will regret the day he questions America's resolve.”

The United States is one of the main providers of aid to Ukraine. A few months ago, the White House asked Congress to pass a bill including foreign aid.

This could be Congress's last chance to provide aid to Ukraine in the near future, and Ukraine has warned that it may not be able to successfully defend itself against Russia without the support of Washington.

