



What stood out most was the sheer chutzpah and shameless confidence in the line's performance.

His words speak volumes about how Russia believes this war is now going in its favor.

President Vladimir Putin's ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, is a career civil servant.

In his interview with Sky News' Yalda Hakim, he chose his words and tone carefully.

He could be confident because the Ukrainians did not win this war and at times he could even sprinkle salt in their wounds.

He claimed that Ukraine's front line was steadily moving westward and that the country was having difficulty funding and volunteering for the war effort.

Russia, on the other hand, has endured the worst of Western sanctions and its military-industrial complex is struggling to support the war effort.

It's largely true, trade-offs for hyperbole, and highlights the perilous state of the Ukrainian war machine amid ongoing doubts about continued U.S. financial support.

The West must now understand its mistake in supporting Ukraine, Mr Kellin said.

Ukraine must also accept that resisting the invasion was a mistake.

That's an amazing claim.

God knows how many more atrocities like Bucha would have occurred in Ukraine if Ukraine had not fought.

The ambassador offered quite a bit of praise given the enormous cost of the war with Russia, with 300,000 troops killed or wounded, thousands of tanks destroyed, and the economy cut off from the West.

But that's not the point.

Image: Firefighters work at the site of a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv this month. Photo: Reuters

Mr. Kelin's ability to throw half-punches at Ukraine's and the West's record of progress in this war highlights how the conflict is progressing.

The cruel truth is that Putin's regime has succeeded in taking away its neighbors by force.

In a stomach-churning moment, Mr. Kelin laughed as he mocked the Ukrainians for not surrendering Mariupol early enough to avoid its destruction.

That will most likely upset those watching in Ukraine.

Oddly enough, he said, most of the city's population was Greek. As if that would make the city's fate more acceptable.

The port city was home to many nationalities, but mostly Ukrainians, and more than 10,000 people died when it was destroyed by Russian forces.

Read more:Russia seeks to hide crimes as it rebuilds Ukraine Surgeon smuggled into Mariupol to rescue Ukrainian soldiers

Image: Aerial photo shows residential buildings damaged in 2022 attack in Mariupol, Russia. Photo: AP

If diplomacy is the patriotic art of lying for one's country, then an ambassador is a skilled practitioner of that dark art.

He spread the Kremlin's false narrative that peace talks were single-handedly thwarted by Boris Johnson, that NATO is setting up bases in Ukraine and that Russia is practicing democracy.

But this is the same ambassador who told Sky News that Russia had no plans to invade Ukraine a month before it did.

But there is some truth in his assessment of the war situation, or enough to worry the West.

Ukraine failed to drive out the invaders.

The West failed to punish Russia for the unprovoked attack.

And now Russian diplomats are sounding increasingly confident, mocking and ridiculing the victims of aggression.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/the-chutzpah-of-putins-ambassador-to-the-uk-has-exposed-a-brutal-truth-13070928 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos