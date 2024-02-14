US House of Representatives impeaches Biden's Homeland Security secretary in historic vote | House of Representatives





The US House of Representatives has voted to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, Joe Biden's Homeland Security Secretary, on explicitly political charges related to conditions at the southern border, as Republicans attempt to capitalize on the issue over an election year.

The evening roll call proved close, with a Republican majority thinned out by Speaker Mike Johnson and facing strong Democratic opposition to the impeachment of Mayorkas, the first cabinet secretary to face charges in nearly 150 years. years.

As part of this historic rebuke, the House impeached Mayorkas 214-213.

Three Republicans voted against party lines. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, Ken Buck of Colorado and Tom McClintock of California said Mayorka's impeachment did not meet the constitutional requirements.

Joe Biden said in a statement released after the vote: History will not look favorably on House Republicans for their blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship that targeted an honorable public servant to engage in little political games.

Last weekend, Mayorkas told NBC that the Republicans' allegations against him were baseless, and that's why they really didn't distract me.

My focus is on the work of the Department of Homeland Security. I am inspired every day by the remarkable work that 216,000 men and women of our department do on behalf of the American public.

Mayorkas also isn't the only Biden administration official that House Republicans want to remove. Republicans have introduced a bill to impeach a long list, including Kamala Harris, the vice president; Merrick Garland, the attorney general; Christopher Wray, Director of the FBI, and Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense.

But these attempts are far from successful, unlike the situation with Mayorkas.

Mayorkas, who did not appear to testify during the impeachment proceedings, blamed the border crisis on Congress, which has failed to update immigration laws at a time of global migration.

Conditions at the border with Mexico, where the number of undocumented migrants remains high, certainly represent a crisis, Mayorkas said.

But he said the Biden administration is not responsible for a broken system. And we do an awful lot within this broken system. But fundamentally, only Congress can fix it.

Last week, Senate Republicans abandoned and sank an immigration and border deal proposed after lengthy negotiations with Democrats after Donald Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, made his opposition clear.

History will remember House Republicans for trampling on the Constitution for political gain rather than working to resolve serious challenges at our border, Homeland Security spokeswoman Mia Ehrenberg said in a statement. communicated.

While Secretary Mayorkas helped a group of Republican and Democratic senators develop bipartisan solutions to strengthen border security and secure the resources to enforce them, House Republicans wasted months on this unconstitutional and baseless impeachment.

