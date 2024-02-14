



The UK's annual inflation rate was unchanged at 4% in January despite rising energy bills as the cost of living crisis continues.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, defied forecasts of an increase in January after food prices fell for the first time in more than two years, offsetting rises in gas and electricity costs.

The Bank of England expected inflation to rise slightly following Ofgem's increase in energy price caps for households across the UK last month, while economists polled by Reuters had expected it to rise to 4.2%.

However, food and non-alcoholic beverage prices fell by a monthly rate of 0.4% in January, the first monthly decline since May 2021, driven by January price cuts for bread and cereals, cream crackers, sponge cakes and chocolate biscuits.

Furniture prices also fell at the fastest monthly rate in four years, driven by sharp declines in kitchens, leather sofas, dining tables and chairs, amid a difficult Christmas for UK retailers due to sluggish consumer spending.

The government's target of 2% inflation in the spring is likely to fall following better-than-expected news on the cost of living last month.

Inflation was last recorded at 2% in July 2021, peaked at 11.1% in October 2022, and then began to decline.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said: Inflation never falls in a perfect straight line, but the plan works. We have made great progress in reducing inflation from 11% and the Bank of England predicts that inflation will fall to around 2% in the coming months.

Between December 2021 and August 2023, the Threadneedle Streets Monetary Policy Committee raised interest rates 14 times to ease price pressures. The city believes lower inflation will reduce borrowing costs later this year.

But the bank needs to ensure inflation is on track to sustain its 2% target, and has warned that rising wages and prices in the service sector of the economy could cause inflationary pressures to become entrenched.

Latest figures from the ONS showed core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, was unchanged at 5.1%, which the bank is closely monitoring. Services inflation rose to 6.5% in January from 6.4% the previous month.

Inflation has fallen from levels a year ago, but prices of essential goods and services remain high, adding to the burden on households amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The ONS said despite a fall in food inflation in January, prices had risen by 25% in the past two years, more than double the rate seen over the past decade.

Shadow Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said: After 14 years of economic failure, the situation for workers has worsened. Prices in stores are still rising and the average household cost is up 110 per week compared to before the last election.

Inflation is still above the Bank of England's target and millions of households are struggling to make ends meet.

