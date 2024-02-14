UK inflation was unchanged at 4% in January as Jeremy Hunt said the plan was working.





Andrew Bailey said inflation could rise in the second half of 2024 as interest rates remain at 5.25%.

According to the National Statistical Office, the consumer price index inflation rate in January was an unexpected 4%, unchanged from December.

Experts had expected inflation to rise, but Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said the government's plan was working after news broke on Wednesday morning that interest rates had been left unchanged.

However, inflation is still falling from a 41-year high of 11.1% in October 2022 to below Chancellor Rishi Sunak's target of 5% by the end of 2023, but below the Bank of England's long-standing target of 2%. It is still above 2%. cent.

Mr Hunt said: Inflation never falls in a perfect straight line, but the plan is working. We have made great progress in reducing inflation from 11% and the Bank of England predicts that inflation will fall to around 2% in the coming months.

Economists will be watching keenly for signs of how the figures could affect the Bank of England's key interest rates, which are causing pain for borrowers and homeowners struggling with higher mortgage rates.

Key pointsLatest update 1707905870Sunak: The economy has reached a turning point'

The Prime Minister claimed the economy had reached a turning point as he convened the first meeting of the Business Council in 2024.

His comments came after figures showed inflation was unchanged at 4% in January.

Rishi Sunak told Downing Street chief executives on Wednesday morning: I am determined to make the UK the best place in the world to grow a business and start investing.

Of course, we are still battling a number of global headwinds, including the Red Sea, but earlier this year I absolutely believe that the economy has turned around and is now pointing in the right direction.

He went on to add: We hope you're seeing this in your business, but inflation has more than halved from 11% to 4% and mortgage rates are starting to come down.

Everyone is predicting that we will grow this year.

Rishi Sunak hosts a business council meeting at 10 Downing Street.

Matt MathersFebruary 14, 2024 10:17

Massive tax cuts could prolong interest rate pain – Accountants

The risk of a big tax cut budget next month could force the Bank of England to keep interest rates high for longer, accountants say.

Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said: The weaker-than-expected results are further evidence that the UK has almost won the battle against soaring inflation.

The inflation journey towards the Bank of England's 2% target will now accelerate, with significant reductions in energy costs from April and lower food costs likely to keep inflation noticeably lower by spring.

Core and services inflation remains uncomfortably high, but prices are expected to fall this year due to weak labor demand, slowing wage growth and the recession.

Interest rates may start to fall in the summer, but there is a risk that the big tax cuts in next month's Budget will force the Bank of England to keep policy tightening for longer by amplifying concerns about inflation.

The mixed picture for mortgage rates comes after the Bank of England left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.25%.

Matt MathersFebruary 14, 2024 09:56

1707904008August interest rate cut expected – S&P Global Ratings

A major credit agency said it does not expect the Bank of England to cut interest rates until August despite higher-than-expected inflation figures in January.

Marion Amiot, Chief Europe Economist at S&P Global Ratings, said: Recent inflation is another reflection of what is happening in the labor market. Shortage of labor supply is leading to continued high wage growth and thus increasing inflationary pressures, especially in the services sector.

That said, recent developments will likely cause inflation to continue to fall. In addition to easing energy, food and producer prices, falling vacancies and easing wage pressures are providing positive signals for the Bank of England. In other words, tighter financing conditions are cooling labor demand.

A rate cut is not expected until August as much remains to be done to bring inflation back to target levels.

Matt MathersFebruary 14, 2024 09:46

The cost of living crisis is not going away – Moneysupermarket

Moneysupermarket Group said January's flat inflation figures showed the cost-of-living crisis was not yet gone.

Lis Blair, Chief Customer Officer at Moneysupermarket Group, said: With 80% of the population already worried about money and 25% worrying every day, news of no change in inflation means millions of households will continue to have money problems every day. I said I would.

The cost-of-living crisis is not going away, and the impact of financial pressures on the nation's mental health should not be underestimated.

Matt MathersFebruary 14, 2024 09:39

1707901413Wages are still not keeping up with the rise in prices – union

Commenting on the latest inflation figures, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: Despite all the talk that the cost-of-living crisis is over, the truth is that prices are not falling and average wages are not keeping up.

Energy costs are still 80% higher than they were in 2021. Workers must not be made to pay for the government's failure to address the rampant government profiteering that was a key cause of this crisis.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham (Unite/PA)

Matt MathersFebruary 14, 2024 09:03

1707900828What does inflation rate mean when it comes to interest rates?

The bank forecast last month that inflation would hit 4.1%, so one might conclude that measures to combat inflation are working better than previously thought.

Interest rates are currently at their highest level in 16 years to curb inflation.

“Thursday’s surprising figures increase the likelihood that the bank will cut interest rates in the first half of the year,” said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

We continue to think that the CPI results in the coming months will reassure us that monetary policy does not need to be as restrictive as it is now in the second quarter. The committee will decide to cut bank rates for the first time in May or June, he said.

Matt MathersFebruary 14, 2024 08:53

1707900226Food and alcohol price decline

The ONS said the monthly fall in food prices was 0.4%, the first since September 2021, when prices for bread, cereals, cream crackers and chocolate biscuits fell.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices are still 7% higher than a year ago, but this category has seen its slowest rate of growth since April 2022.

On a monthly basis, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages fell 0.4% from December to January.

Most of these declines were in bread and cereal prices, which fell 1.3%, the largest drop for that category since May 2021.

Matt MathersFebruary 14, 2024 08:43

Unchanging inflation rate is a big challenge for workers

Commenting on the January inflation figures, Ben Harrison, director of the Work Foundation think tank at Lancaster University, said: “The UK suffered its second minor setback this year, with inflation reaching 4%, unchanged from the previous month.” This is because gas and electricity costs are more expensive.

This will present a dilemma for Bank of England rate-setters on whether to hold or cut interest rates as inflation remains at twice target.

And this presents a huge challenge for workers. Real wages may have risen 1.4% this month, but ONS data shows four in 10 adults who pay energy bills say it is very or somewhat difficult to afford them, and the OBR predicts living standards will fall 3.5% in 2019 do. 2024-25 than before the pandemic.

People in low-wage and insecure jobs will be most affected by this and will be among the most vulnerable if inflation continues to stagnate or interest rates rise further. This highlights the importance of doing more to increase access to better paying, safer jobs.

Matt MathersFebruary 14, 2024 08:35

1707897728I am concerned about the stickiness of service inflation. Bank – Analyst

Commenting on the ONS inflation figures, Hetal Mehta, head of economic research at St Jamess Place, said: UK inflation was flat in January.

It avoided the rise economists had expected, but it is still double the Bank of England's 2% target.

A remaining concern for the Bank of England (BoE) is the rigidity of services inflation, particularly in the wake of high wage growth.

But compared to yesterday's huge rise in US inflation, today's UK figures provide some relief in relative terms.

Matt MathersFebruary 14, 2024 08:02

1707896708Inflation rate likely to continue to fluctuate as Red Sea offensive continues – analyst

January inflation data shows interest rates are back on a downward trend, but continued attacks in the Red Sea mean inflation is likely to remain volatile, one analyst said.

David Hudson, restructuring advisory partner at FRP, said: Insolvency levels have risen over the past year and there are no expectations that these levels will ease any time soon, but the additional input costs and lower demand associated with rising inflation are likely to prolong insolvency levels. I just do it. Timeline.

Inflation is likely to remain volatile, especially as disruptions in the Red Sea begin to have a greater impact on supply chains. Sectors that rely on consumer goods and materials, such as retail, leisure, manufacturing and construction, will be sectors to watch in the coming weeks.

Houthi rebels man a heavy machine gun mounted on a vehicle during a rally in support of Palestine in the Gaza Strip.

Matt MathersFebruary 14, 2024 07:45

