Inflation rate remains higher than expected at 4% as food prices fall for first time in two years | business news





The inflation rate remains at 4% despite experts predicting higher inflation, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said consumer price index (CPI) inflation hit 4% in January.

Latest Money: Inflation Rates Hold – Surprisingly US Data Leads to Market Sell-Off

This is the same as in December and below the expectations of economists, including the Bank of England.

The central bank expected 4.1%, while economists polled by Reuters expected it to rise to 4.2%.

The increase in energy price caps and the rise in used car prices also contributed to the upward pressure on prices.

But food prices fell on a monthly basis for the first time in more than two years, helping keep the CPI flat.

From December to January, food costs fell 0.4% and the overall food inflation rate was 8%. Less than a year later, in March, food inflation hit 19.2%, the highest in 45 years.

Spending Calculator: Find out if prices have gone up or down.

The ONS said prices of furniture and household goods also fell.

This is likely a positive sign for the Bank of England, which has raised interest rates and made borrowing more expensive in a bid to bring inflation down to its 2% target.

Also flat from last month and lower than expected was core inflation, a key figure reviewed by rate-setting members of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee, at 5.1%. It measures the extent to which rate prices are rising, but excludes energy and food, which can be more volatile.

Expectations for an interest rate cut are growing

Inflation may not have continued to fall in January, but the latest figures have raised hopes that the Bank of England will be able to push for interest rate cuts and ease some of the pressure on households and businesses.

The consumer price index was 4%, much lower than expected by experts and the Bank of England.

Although still twice the central bank's target, it was an important landmark to avoid a rise in inflation in January.

The rise in inflation in December for the first time in 10 months has raised concerns about the speed at which the cost-of-living crisis is easing.

After remaining stable in January, the relative pace of price growth is expected to slow in the coming months compared to the high average price levels in the same months last year.

Most importantly, Europe's relatively mild winter means gas stocks have not been depleted due to high demand for home heating, which is expected to lower household costs by around 15% when Ofgem recalculates energy price caps in April. It is expected.

But the concern for some interest rate setters at the Bank of England is less about whether inflation will fall and more about whether inflation will continue to fall and remain low. This remains to be seen.

There will be another inflation announcement in February before the committee meets in March to decide its next rate move.

Markets currently expect interest rates to fall further to 5% in June, 4.75% in September and 4.5% in December.

Commenting on the latest data, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Inflation never falls in a perfect straight line, but the plan is working. We have made great progress in getting inflation down from 11% and the Bank of England predicts that will happen.” “It fell to about 2% in a matter of months.”

