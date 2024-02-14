UK inflation in January remained unchanged at 4.0% year-on-year.





UK CPI rose 4.0% year-on-year in January, compared to forecasts of 4.2%. Monthly UK inflation fell to -0.6% in January. Compared to the estimate of -0.3%. GBP/USD fell below 1.2600 on UK CPI inflation data.

According to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday, the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at an annual rate of 4.0% in January, showing stability compared to December. Market expectations were for an increase of 4.2%.

In January, core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) rose 5.1% year-on-year, the same pace as December but below expectations of 5.2%.

Meanwhile, the UK's consumer price index fell 0.6% in January compared to the previous month, compared to expectations of a 0.3% decline and a 0.4% decline in December.

“We have made great progress in lowering inflation,” UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in response to the January UK inflation report.

“Inflation is not falling in a perfect straight line, but the plan is working,” he added.

GBP/USD Reaction to UK CPI Inflation Data

GBP/USD fell below 1.2600 under heavy selling pressure due to upbeat UK headline CPI data. On this day, the pair is trading at 1.2564, down 0.17%.

GBP/USD:5-minute chart

pound sterling price today

The table below shows the rate of change for Pound Sterling (GBP) against the major currencies it is currently listed on. The pound was the weakest against the New Zealand dollar.

USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.01% 0.17% -0.09% -0.30% -0.16% -0.40% -0.12% EUR 0.01% 0.18% -0.07% -0.28% -0.16% -0.33% -0.09% GBP -0.17% -0.18% -0.25% -0.46% -0.33% -0.56% -0.28% CAD 0.09% 0.07% 0.25% -0.21% -0.08% -0.27% -0.03% AUD 0.29% 0.28% 0.46% 0.21% 0.13 % -0.05% 0.17% Yen 0.17% 0.14% 0.04% 0.09% -0.14% -0.23% 0.05% NZD 0.40% 0.34% 0.51% 0.26% 0.05% 0.19% 0.25% CHF 0.13% 0.11% 0.30% 0 .05% – 0.16% -0.05% -0.26%

Heatmap shows the percentage change between major currencies. The base currency is selected from the left column and the quote currency is selected from the top row. For example, if you select Euro in the left column and move along the horizontal line to Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box represents EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

This section below is a preview of UK inflation data and was published at 23:15 GMT on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics is due to release UK CPI data for January on Wednesday. UK headline and core annual inflation are expected to rise, while monthly CPI is likely to fall. The UK CPI report is expected to sway the pound and influence the BoE's interest rate path.

Pound traders are eagerly awaiting the release of UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Wednesday for new hints about the timing of the Bank of England's first interest rate cut of the year. That's as BoE policymakers continue to push back against expectations of an early interest rate cut.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is due to release UK inflation data on 14 February at 07:00 GMT.

What can we expect from the next UK inflation report?

The headline annual UK consumer price index is expected to rise 4.2% in January, continuing the rebound from the lowest level since September 2021, when it rose 3.9% in November. However, this figure would still be more than double the BoE's target of 2.0%.

Core CPI inflation is expected to rise slightly year-on-year to 5.2% in January, after reporting growth of 5.1% in December. Meanwhile, the UK's monthly CPI is expected to fall 0.3%, following a 0.4% increase in December.

If it indicates persistent inflation, the data will be scrutinized to gauge the timing of a dovish policy shift by the Bank of England.

An unexpected rise in December CPI data and a strong services PMI led markets to scale back expectations for an early and aggressive rate cut from the BoE. The first cut is priced in August, with only 70 basis points of total relief visible in 2024, compared to the 100 basis point probability a week ago.

Reviewing UK inflation data, analysts at TD Securities (TDS) said: “We are looking for headline inflation to be in line with the MPC's forecasts and expect services to rise by more than a tenth of what the MPC expects. (TDS: 6.7%, BoE: 6.6%). There is a lot of uncertainty in this print, partly due to the new weights.”

“We see downside risks purely to our outlook, in part because some components may normalize a little more than expected after the surprising rise in December,” TDS analysts said.

A potential downside surprise in CPI data could be justified by falling food inflation. This was the lowest rate since June 2022, at 6.10%, while fresh food inflation slowed to 4.90%, the latest data released by the British Retail Consortium (BRC). ) showed

The BRC suggested that the decline in non-food prices stemmed from retailers making heavy promotions in January to get rid of leftover holiday stock.

Meanwhile, average earnings excluding bonuses, a measure of wage inflation, rose 6.2% 3M YoY in December, slowing from the previous increase of 6.7%.

But the 5% jump in oil prices in January could outweigh the impact of slowing food prices and wage inflation.

In a speech at England's Loughborough University on Monday, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank would place greater emphasis on forward-looking data when commenting on its policy outlook. “Any recession in the UK would be shallow,” Bailey said.

At its February policy meeting, the BoE maintained its benchmark interest rate at 5.25%. Governor Andrew Bailey has yet to confirm what the bank's next interest rate move will be at its upcoming meeting. Voting patterns revealed a three-way split, with one lawmaker voting for the cut and two policymakers voting for the increase.

BoE policymakers have recently sought to reassure markets that the bank is likely to stick with its high interest rate policy for the long term, dashing expectations of an easing in the first half of this year.

When will the UK Consumer Price Index report be released and what impact could it have on GBP/USD?

UK CPI data is due to be released at 07:00 GMT on Wednesday. Pound sterling has been on the defensive against the US dollar ahead of the UK's inflation showdown. The US dollar remains supported despite heightened geopolitics in the Middle East and reduced Fed interest rate cut bets.

Hot headlines and core inflation data could reinforce the BoE's hawkish bias, giving the pound a much-needed boost. In this case, GBP/USD may return to the psychological barrier of 1.2750. Conversely, if UK CPI data unexpectedly turns lower and BoE easing expectations are revived as early as May, GBP/USD could break its consolidation phase to the downside.

Dhwani Mehta, Senior Analyst, Asia Sessions at FXStreet, provides a brief outlook on key technologies and explains: “The GBP/USD pair continues to be between two key technical barriers and the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below GBP. “This suggests that risks to the pound sterling remain biased to the downside.”

“A decisive break below the horizontal 200-day simple moving average (SMA) 1.2565 is needed to start a new downtrend towards the 100-day SMA 1.2495. A move further south could lead to a retest of the psychological level of 1.2450. Alternatively, acceptance above the confluence resistance around 1.2670 is important for GBP/USD to maintain its uptrend towards the two-week high of 1.2786,” Dhwani adds.

Economic Indicators UK Consumer Price Index (YoY)

The UK Consumer Price Index (CPI), published monthly by the Office for National Statistics, is a measure of consumer price inflation (the rate at which prices of goods and services purchased by households rise or fall). Produced to international standards. It is an inflation rate indicator targeted by the government. YoY figures compare prices in a base month to prices a year ago. Generally, higher numbers for the Pound Sterling (GBP) are considered stronger, while lower numbers are considered weaker.

Read more.

Next release: 14 February 2024 07:00:00 GMT

Frequency: Monthly

Source: Statistics Korea

The monthly announcement is important as the Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation, as measured by the headline consumer price index (CPI), at around 2%. Rising inflation means either higher interest rates or less bond purchases by the BOE, which means squeezing the supply of pounds. Conversely, a lower rate of inflation means monetary policy will be eased. Higher-than-expected results tend to strengthen the GBP.

BoE FAQs

The Bank of England (BoE) sets the UK's monetary policy. The main goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, i.e. a steady inflation rate of 2%. The tool to achieve this is through adjustments to the base lending rate. The BoE determines the level of interest rates across the economy by lending to commercial banks and setting the interest rates at which banks lend to each other. This also affects the value of the pound sterling (GBP).

When inflation exceeds the Bank of England's target, it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for individuals and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the pound as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to invest their money. If inflation falls below target, it is a sign that economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to encourage more credit in the hope that businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects. This has a negative impact on the pound.

In extreme circumstances, the Bank of England may implement a policy called quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases credit flows in a stagnant financial system. QE is a policy used as a last resort when lowering interest rates does not produce the desired results. The QE process involves the BoE printing money to buy assets (usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds) from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weakening of the pound.

Quantitative tightening (QT), the opposite of QE, is implemented when the economy is improving and inflation begins to rise. During QE, the Bank of England (BoE) encourages lending by purchasing government and corporate bonds from financial institutions. In QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds and stops reinvesting the maturing principal in bonds it already owns. Generally positive for the pound sterling.

