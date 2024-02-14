



On the surface, the UK labor market is very unhealthy. In the final three months of 2023, employment increased and the unemployment rate fell to 3.8%. Inflation-adjusted profits have increased for six consecutive months. All of these are signs of a traditionally strong economy, not one that may have slipped into recession in the second half of last year.

Scratch beneath the surface and things look less rosy. One of the reasons the jobs market is so hot is the shortage of workers due to long-term illness, according to the latest bulletin from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The number of people inactive for health reasons reached 2.8 million by the end of 2023, an increase of more than 200,000 on the previous year and 700,000 more than before the Covid pandemic. It is literally a sick economy.

There are consequences when too many potential workers are absent from the labor market. Despite the economic downturn over the past two years, there are still plenty of jobs available. Vacancies have trended downward during this period, but at 932,000 they are still above pre-Covid levels.

Employers are also trying to fill the gap by hiring more workers from abroad. From the fourth quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2023, the number of UK-born workers decreased by 312,000, while the number of foreign-born workers increased by 405,000.

Despite this, the labor market remains tight and this is reflected in salaries. Revenue growth is falling, as are vacancies, but not as fast as the Bank of England and financial markets had hoped.

Threadneedle Streets Full-time private sector wage growth, which is closely monitored by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), was 6.2% higher in the three months ending in December than in the same period a year earlier. This was down from 6.6% in the three months to November but higher than the bank's forecast of 6%.

There are several clear conclusions from the ONS data. One is that employers will oppose measures to sharply reduce the flow of migrant workers into the UK.

The second is that there will be pressure on Jeremy Hunt to use next month's Budget to announce measures to tackle long-term illness. The Chancellor may have been tempted to tighten benefit rules, but welfare cuts risk pushing people reliant on universal credit into low-paying, insecure jobs and worsening their underlying health conditions, the Work Foundation has warned against doing so. More carrots and fewer sticks is the advice of think tank director Ben Harrison.

Finally, with private sector revenue growth still above 6%, the MPC, which sets interest rates, will likely be more cautious about cutting rates. Wages are not the only factor in determining how low borrowing costs will be this year, but they are an important part of the mix.

