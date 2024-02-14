UK inflation remains steady at 4%, lower than expected.





London is the second most visited city in the world in 2023, according to Euromonitor International.

Carl Hendon | moment | getty images

LONDON UK inflation held steady at 4% year-on-year in January, helped by easing prices for furniture, household goods, food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Compared to the previous month, the consumer price index fell to -0.6%, returning to negative territory after a surprising increase of 0.4% in December compared to the previous month and an annual average of 4%.

Economists surveyed by Reuters gave a consensus forecast of 4.2% year-on-year growth in January and -0.3% in January.

“The largest upward contribution to the monthly change in CPIH and CPI annual rates came from housing and domestic services (mainly higher gas and electricity bills), while the largest downward contribution came from furniture and household goods, food and non-alcoholic beverages.” The National Statistical Office said Wednesday.

The core CPI figure, which excludes volatile food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices, was 5.1% annually, below the consensus estimate of 5.2%. On a monthly basis, core CPI fell to -0.9%, below expectations of -0.8%.

“Inflation never falls in a perfect straight line, but the plan is working. We have made great progress in reducing inflation from 11% and the Bank of England predicts that inflation will fall to around 2% within a few months.” UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in a statement:

Price pressure in the services industry remains strong, with the CPI goods annual rate slowing from 1.9% to 1.8%, but the CPI services annualization rate rising from 6.4% to 6.5%.

Britain wins the fight against inflation

“Recent inflation is a reflection of what’s happening in the labor market,” said Marion Amiot, chief European economist at S&P Global Ratings. “Continued strong wage growth due to tight labor supply. , thereby increasing inflationary pressures, especially in the services sector,” he said.

“However, recent developments will continue to push inflation downward. In addition to easing energy, food and producer prices, falling vacancies and easing wage pressures are providing positive signals for the Bank of England, as tighter funding conditions reduce labor demand. It's cooling down.”

The UK has lagged its peers in reducing inflation, but the headline CPI has been trending lower overall since peaking at 11.1% year-on-year in October 2022.

The British economy has so far avoided a recession despite sharp interest rate hikes by the Bank of England to tame inflation. Labor markets and wage growth have eased but will remain uncomfortably firm for the central bank as it seeks to return inflation to its 2% target.

However, the economy is expected to enter a mild technical recession in the fourth quarter, with preliminary estimates due out Thursday morning.

Suren Thiru, ICAEW's director of economics, said Wednesday's weaker-than-expected figures were “further evidence that the UK has almost won the fight against soaring inflation.”

“Inflation’s journey back to the Bank of England’s 2% target is now likely to accelerate, with significant reductions in energy costs from April and lower food costs leading to a noticeably lower inflation rate through spring,” Thiru said by email.

“Core and services inflation remains uncomfortably high but is expected to decline this year due to weak labor demand, slower wage growth and pressures from the recession.”

Nonetheless, he warned that with the Bank of England expected to start cutting interest rates in the summer, announcing tax cuts in the government's spring budget presentation next month risked the central bank keeping austerity policies in place for longer.

