Incidents of violence and abuse against UK retail staff rise to 1,300 per day | retail





British shop workers face 1,300 incidents of violence and abuse a day and a battle to control brazen acts of theft as pressure mounts on ministers to intervene to protect retail workers.

Last year, incidents of racial abuse, sexual harassment, physical assault and weapon threats rose 50 per cent in retailers, while incidents of theft more than doubled to 16.7 million, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), a trade body representing retailers. Most major retailers.

The rise in retail crime coincides with a period of rampant price inflation. From eggs to baby formula, prices of everyday items have increased over the past two years at rates not seen since records began in the 1970s, leaving many families struggling to make ends meet. It's over when we meet.

Some experts argue that efforts to reduce labor costs through self-checkout and other technologies are to blame for the problem, while retailers blame a rise in organized crime and a lack of police power.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson called on police to increase the number of arrests.

Violence and abuse against retail workers is on the rise despite retailers investing significant amounts in crime prevention, Dickinson said. Criminals were given free rein to steal goods and abuse and assault retail associates. No one should come to work in fear for their safety.

Chart showing levels of store employee abuse

The number of thefts has quadrupled from pre-pandemic levels. Violence and abuse, which fell after a surge during the 2020 lockdowns, has surged again and is now three times higher than before the pandemic.

The latest figures come after around 90 retail leaders, including bosses of Tesco, Sainsburys, Boots and WH Smith, wrote to the government in October to warn the government that violent criminals would not be able to keep their stores safe. It comes after calls for action to tackle rising retail crime, saying it was emptying the market.

Retailers want the government to introduce a standalone offense for assaulting, threatening and abusing retail staff. It is argued this will help police understand the scale of the problem and send a message that crime is being taken seriously.

Under similar laws introduced in Scotland in 2021, retail crime will now carry stiffer sentences and require police to record all retail crime incidents and allow for greater resource allocation. Dickinson said: Why should our hard-working colleagues south of the border receive less protection?

Katy Bourne, head of crime at Sussex Police and corporate crime lead for the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, said the levels of retail crime being reported were unprecedented.

Every day, retail workers are victimized by the brazen actions of shoplifters. That's why I support calls for specific assault offenses against store employees.

Our courts need to work more efficiently and stop shoplifters from repeating their crimes.

The Co-op, which has more than 2,000 stores across the UK, said it was installing 200 kiosks, locked liquor cabinets and AI technology to monitor supermarket self-checkouts after retail crime surged 44% last time. It was revealed. year. We also doubled the amount we spend on security guards.

retail theft chart

Last year, Simon Wolfson, boss of fashion and homewares retailer Next, said there had been an increase in shoplifting, which had hit profit margins. It comes after John Lewis called theft an epidemic, with chairman Sharon White saying the number of thefts had risen by 12 million compared to the previous year.

The co-operative's Paul Gerrard said most thefts were by people stealing in bulk to sell goods and could involve threats or abuse.

People are following you home from work. I know of one instance where people had to be moved for their safety.

He said violent thefts had occurred in city centers and leafy market towns, with professional criminals moving on to other stores as additional security measures were put in place at their preferred targets.

Co-op stores in some areas have reported more than two incidents a week of criminals jumping on kiosks and stealing cigarettes, lottery tickets and cash.

But Gerrard said there had been a number of green shootings over the past few months as a result of the government's retail crime action plan announced last October. This includes a police commitment to prioritize reports of theft involving violence against store staff. The culprit has been detained.

The plan involves 10 of the country's biggest retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Boots and Primark, handing over CCTV images to police to run them through a database that uses facial recognition technology to potentially identify prolific or, more controversial, police officers. Also includes Project Pegasus. Dangerous individual.

Gerrard said police attendances for incidents at Co-op stores had jumped by 60 per cent, up from 20 per cent in October, which he said was real progress.

Until October there was no risk involved in engaging in that type of activity, and now there is a real risk of being arrested and prosecuted.

A Home Office spokesperson said: The Police Minister has made clear that police must take a zero-tolerance approach to theft. Violence against retail workers is unacceptable. That's why we've made it an aggravated crime to give perpetrators harsher sentences.

We continue to work closely with retailers. Police have pledged to patrol more areas and investigate more incidents of shoplifting, especially in places where violence has occurred. These efforts have made good progress, but we will continue to work closely with police and the sector to capture more offenders.

