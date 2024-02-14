As U.S. weighs aid, Ukraine looks to European allies for support





President Volodymyr Zelensky is doubling his diplomatic efforts in Europe in hopes of beginning to fill the void left by months of American indecision, as debate over providing further military assistance to Ukraine continues in Washington .

The Ukrainian leader was quick to praise the bipartisan group of U.S. senators who approved $60 billion in aid to his country at a time when Ukrainian soldiers are grappling with a shortage of weapons and ammunition, saying that continued American aid helps save lives from Russian terrorism. .

The reaction was similar across the Ukrainian political spectrum, seeking to express gratitude to those who support the Kiev government, while being careful not to say anything that could compromise the further debate. The aid package still needs to pass the Republican-led House, where Speaker Mike Johnson has said he will ignore it.

We hope that through constructive debate and dialogue, the bill will also receive bipartisan support and be adopted by the US House of Representatives, said Olena Kondratyuk, Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament. We need this support to continue fighting for our freedom and independence. A clear message must also be sent to the aggressor country Russia regarding the unity of the democratic world and the continued leadership of the United States in providing comprehensive assistance to Ukraine.

But Ukrainians are keenly aware that the bill will face stiff resistance from a powerful Republican faction encouraged by former President Donald J. Trump to reject the bill. The Zelensky government is therefore increasingly turning to friends closer to it.

A senior Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal diplomatic discussions, said a victory in Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir V. Putin would be disastrous for Europe.

That could lead him to expand his aggression to other countries in the region, the official said of Mr. Putin. Europeans understand this and this motivates them to act despite the troubles across the Atlantic.

Mr. Zelensky will most likely push for more military assistance when he visits Berlin, Paris and possibly London as part of a whirlwind tour this week meant to coincide with the Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of leaders focused on international security, the Ukrainian official said. said. The president's office does not comment on his travel plans for security reasons and has cautioned that nothing is finalized, but Mr. Zelensky hinted at the diplomatic move in a recent speech, saying his team was preparing for the conference. Munich.

Ukraine will present its vision for this year, Zelensky said. A decisive year in many respects.

Russia has taken the initiative across the entire front and is using its growing advantage in artillery and air power to bolster the waves of its soldiers.

The Russians have so far failed to break through the Ukrainian lines, but senior Western officials have warned that without US help it could become impossible for kyiv to resist the assault and Ukraine could start to slowly lose the war.

As Russian casualties continue to pile up, at least 8,800 armored fighting vehicles have been destroyed since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion two years ago. Moscow has managed to keep its active inventory stable, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a British research group. which studies military stockpiles globally, said in a new report.

We therefore estimate that Russia will be able to continue its assault on Ukraine at the current attrition rate for another 2-3 years, and perhaps even longer, the group estimated.

The resilience of Russia's military-industrial complex in the face of sprawling Western sanctions has surprised some analysts and heightened concerns among countries along NATO's eastern flank, with a growing number of Western officials warning of the need for more urgently their own weapons production given the threat Mr. Putin poses beyond Ukraine.

Kaupo Rosin, director general of Estonia's intelligence agency, said on Tuesday, ahead of the release of the agency's annual security assessment, that it was highly unlikely that Russia would carry out military actions directed against an aligned country. on NATO while it is bogged down. in Ukraine. But he warned that we are seeing that the Russians, in their own thinking, are calculating that military conflict with NATO is possible within the next decade.

The Russians plan to increase their military forces along the border of the Baltic states, but also the Finnish border, Mr. Rosin said. It is very likely that we will see an increase in numbers that could perhaps double. We will see an increase in the number of armed personnel carriers, tanks and artillery systems in the coming years.

Ukraine's supporters argued that investing in Ukraine's fight against Russia would ultimately save lives, an argument Mr. Zelensky himself made two years ago in Munich, the day before of the Russian invasion.

In this speech on February 19, 2022, he recalled how, when Germany invaded Poland at the start of World War II, many asked: why die for Danzig?

This question, he said that day, transformed into the need to die for Dunkirk and for dozens of other cities in Europe and the world. At the cost of tens of millions of lives.

We appreciate any help, but everyone needs to understand that these are not charitable contributions, he said at the time. These are not noble gestures that Ukraine should bow to. This is your contribution to the security of Europe and the world.

When he gave this speech, war was not certain. Mr. Putin insisted he had no intention of invading Ukraine, and even Mr. Zelensky was unsure whether to believe the dire warnings from Western allies.

Two years later, dozens of Ukrainian cities lie in ruins. Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed or injured. And the two armies continue to fight, despite hundreds of thousands of victims.

Ukraine's message to its European allies will most likely be the same this week as it was just before the war. But today, kyiv hopes, many of the illusions about Russia's intentions have been shattered and the danger Russia poses to the continent has become evident in the carnage wrought in Ukraine.

Mr. Zelensky also offered hope on Tuesday, after the Senate vote, that America would continue to play its vital role as an arsenal of democracy.

The world expects U.S. leadership to stand strong and help protect lives and preserve freedom, he said.

Maria Varenikova contributed reporting from Kyiv.

