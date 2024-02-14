News Wrap: Inflation report raises new questions about the US economy





Amna Nawaz:

In other headlines today: The Labor Department's latest look at the U.S. economy raises new questions about how quickly inflation is slowing.

Consumer prices in January rose 3.1% from a year ago, lower than the annual increase in December. But month over month, prices increased by 3 tenths of a percent, slightly more than in December. Analysts attribute much of this to rising costs of housing, rentals and hotel rooms.

On Wall Street, the inflation figures have raised concerns that interest rates will remain high for longer than expected. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 524 points, or 1.3 percent, to close at 38,272. The Nasdaq fell 1.8 percent and the S&P 500 also fell 1.3 percent.

A winter storm disrupted schools, commutes and flights across much of the Northeast today. Snow fell from New York to Massachusetts, and parts of Pennsylvania received 15 inches. The storm also brought winds gusting to 60 miles per hour and coastal flooding in some areas. Many government offices and schools closed and more than 1,000 flights were canceled.

The heads of the CIA and Israeli intelligence services today discussed a possible ceasefire in Gaza with Egyptian and Qatari leaders. The Cairo session took place as Israel threatens an all-out ground attack on Rafah, where some 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering. More of those refugees packed their bags and left today after overnight bombings.

Israel said it was working on plans to relocate them, and U.S. officials insisted once again that they would be protected.

