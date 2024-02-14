US House Speaker Johnson blocks vote on Senate aid to Ukraine





The Republican leader of the US House of Representatives blocked war aid to Ukraine on Tuesday, ignoring President Joe Biden's call that passage of the bill was vital to standing up to “Russian dictator” Vladimir Poutine.

3 minutes

President Mike Johnson, who works closely with Biden's likely challenger in the November election, Donald Trump, told reporters he does not even intend to allow a vote on the bill .

“I certainly don’t,” he said.

The bill was approved in the Senate earlier Tuesday. It includes $95 billion in funding, primarily for the security of pro-Western Ukraine, as well as key US strategic priorities, namely Israel and Taiwan.

At the White House, Biden said helping U.S. allies — and particularly coming to the aid of Ukraine as it struggles to repel a two-year Russian invasion — was a fundamental responsibility.

“History is watching,” Biden said, repeating the phrase five times during televised remarks. “Supporting this bill is standing up to Putin. Opposing it is playing into Putin’s hands,” added the Democrat.

Biden also lashed out at Trump after the former one-term president encouraged Russia to attack NATO members that failed to meet their financial commitments.

“For God's sake, it's stupid. It's shameful. It's dangerous. It's not American,” Biden said, saying the twice-impeached Trump considered the Western military alliance as a “protection racket”.

“No other president in our history has ever bowed to a Russian dictator.”

Republican maneuvers

U.S. aid to Ukraine has been crippled for months by chaos in Congress, even as kyiv begs for help to counter increasing Russian attacks.

The Senate's $95 billion package includes funding for the Israeli military and the democratic island of Taiwan, but the lion's share – $60 billion – would help Ukraine replenish its munitions reserves, d weapons and other crucial needs.

It passed easily in the Senate when enough Republicans defied Trump's behind-the-scenes maneuvers.

But Johnson then said he could not address Ukraine's security without first putting in place tough new measures to stop illegal immigration to the United States across the Mexican border.

“We really owe it to the American people to take control of this border,” he said.

In fact, Senate Democrats had already worked with Republicans to craft a joint bill providing foreign aid while imposing the toughest new U.S. border security measures in decades.

This bill was ready for approval in the Senate when Johnson announced it would be defeated in the House.

That prompted the Senate to abandon that version and pass Tuesday's new bill focusing solely on foreign aid – which was once again rejected by Johnson.

“Fundamental dishonesty”

Trump – who dominates the Republican Party despite losing the last election and now faces 91 counts in four separate cases – has been pulling the strings in Congress throughout the saga.

He opposes helping Ukraine in its fight against Russia, saying he would resolve the war in a day if elected, and he has openly asked lawmakers not to adopt U.S. border reforms — while campaigning intensively on what he sees as a desperate need to repair the border.

Biden attacked Trump for using the border issue as a political battering ram.

About the same number of voters in an ABC Ipsos poll released Sunday blamed Republicans (53%) and Democrats (51%), but Biden was blamed by 49% for the failure to pass border laws – while only 39% blamed Trump.

A Republican senator, Bill Cassidy, lashed out at his party Tuesday after Johnson rejected the aid bill.

“I'm incredibly frustrated. I'm frustrated because I think this is fundamental dishonesty to the American people,” he said.

(AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20240214-us-house-speaker-johnson-blocks-vote-ukraine-israel-taiwan-aid-passed-senate-donald-trump-republicans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos