International
US House of Representatives impeaches Secretary of Homeland Security
Sign up for The Brief, the Texas Tribunes' daily newsletter that keeps readers up to date on the most essential Texas news.
House Republicans took historic action and impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas by a single vote Tuesday night, succeeding in their second attempt to punish the president's immigration steward Biden.
The partisan and unprecedented resolution that cleared the House despite opposition from Democrats and three GOP members may not go very far in the Senate, as some Republicans in the upper chamber don't believe Mayorkas' actions clear the bar regarding serious crimes and misdemeanors required for conviction. But Mayorkas is the first sitting cabinet secretary to be impeached, and some bipartisan and legal observers worry that the most serious tool provided by the U.S. Constitution for restraining a public official is being misused as a partisan weapon.
There was some uncertainty before voting began Tuesday night, with House Republican leaders prepared to introduce both articles of impeachment against Mayorkas if they fell short of a majority. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) instead avoided another embarrassing spectacle, winning a narrow victory after enough lawmakers showed up in the chamber after returning to Washington amid concerns about a major storm snow covering the northeast.
Reps. Mike Gallagher (Wis.), Ken Buck (Colo.) and Tom McClintock (Calif.), the same trio of Republicans who opposed Mayorkas' impeachment last week, voted again to oppose the measure of their party.
Johnson issued a statement after the vote emphasizing Congress's constitutional obligation to impeach Mayorkas and asserted that Republicans, who have called for the secretary's removal since he took office, had taken the process seriously. But despite the historic nature of Tuesday's vote, senators have cast doubt on the charges against them, and it is unclear whether they will hold a full trial.
Mia Ehrenberg, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, criticized House Republicans, saying in a statement that they are trampling on the Constitution for political purposes rather than working to resolve serious challenges at our border.
Without any evidence or legitimate constitutional basis, and despite bipartisan opposition, House Republicans falsely defamed a dedicated public servant who spent more than 20 years enforcing our laws and serving our country, Ehrenberg added. .
Mayorkass' impeachment is the culmination of increasingly bitter partisan politics in Congress, particularly on the issue of immigration. House Republicans, under pressure from former President Donald Trump, filed a number of articles of impeachment against Biden administration officials, and a formal impeachment inquiry was launched against Biden last fall.
Impeachment, a tool intended to be used rarely, has now been deployed at one time or another four times in five years for two presidents and a cabinet secretary. After acquittals in 2019 and 2020, Trump demanded that congressional Republicans pursue political retaliation on his behalf. In 1876, William Belknap, President Ulysses S. Grant's secretary of war, resigned after being accused of corruption, but was nonetheless impeached by the House.
Democrats argued that Republicans had abused this tool to settle political differences, pointing out the hypocrisy of trying to oust Mayorkas for allegedly neglecting to secure the southern border while simultaneously killing a bipartisan package in the making. negotiation in the Senate that aimed to improve border security.
On Tuesday night, House Republicans achieved what they failed to do last week, when they were one vote short of impeaching Mayorkas for what they say was his gross mismanagement of the massive influx of migrants at the border.
Last week, the promise of political retaliation failed to materialize after Rep. Al Green (D-Tex.) left his hospital bed to vote, leaving Republicans one vote shy of the majority needed to impeach Mayorkas. . At the time, Johnson, who struggled to muster his slim majority, called the vote's failure a setback.
Republicans have focused on the country's immigration quagmire as a cudgel against Biden in his re-election campaign. Polls show Americans are dissatisfied with the administration's handling of the problem. But Democrats hope to have made progress after Trump ridiculed the bipartisan immigration bill, which combined border reforms with foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine, leading many Republicans in Congress to turn on him the back. The Senate has passed a stand-alone foreign aid package, but House Republicans are refusing to pass it because border reforms are not included.
As the case against Mayorkas has progressed, opposition to the two articles of impeachment, the deliberate and systemic failure to comply with the law and the abuse of the public trust, has grown stronger. Gallagher joined Buck and McClintock last week in voting against impeaching Mayorkas on the grounds that it would open a Pandora's box.
Echoing the consensus among legal experts on both sides, Gallagher argued in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece that the blatant incompetence described in the first article of impeachment does not rise to the level of crimes or serious crimes.
Some Republican senators criticized the use of what was intended as a constitutional instrument rarely deployed as a weapon in partisan warfare. Other conservative voices, including the Fraternal Order of Police, weighed in on the issue last week to offer their support to Mayorkas, and a bipartisan trio of former Homeland Security secretaries called on Johnson to overturn the vote .
Over the weekend, Mayorkas called the allegations against him baseless in an interview on NBC's Meet the Press, and he charged Congress with fixing a broken system through legislation.
We look forward to welcoming you to downtown Austin September 5-7 for the 2024 Texas Tribune Festival! Join us at Texas' breakout politics and politics event as we dig deeper into the 2024 elections, state and national politics, the state of democracy and much more. When tickets go on sale this spring, Tribune members will see big savings. Donate to join or renew today.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2024/02/13/us-house-alejandro-mayorkas-impeachment/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- As Trump's secret trial approaches, what are the stakes?
- US House of Representatives impeaches Secretary of Homeland Security
- Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he hasn't visited Hollywood yet at the World Government Summit in Dubai
- Yuvraj Singh will venture into the Legends Cricket Trophy, leading the New York Superstar Strikers in season 2
- Don't worry about the stock market's inflationary panic
- Graduates land top financial technology jobs through University of Delaware's unique program
- Texas Global unveils innovations to improve international collaboration
- Imran Khan's party wins despite rigged elections and no government formed: Analysis – The Hill
- Turkey's Erdoan arrives in Egypt amid thawing relations
- Former general linked to human rights abuses claims victory in Indonesian presidential election
- Travis Kelce directs Hollywood film | News of the nation and the world
- Hsu makes Naismith Trophy Award Midseason Cut