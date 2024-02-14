Goldman Sachs: “Brexit will lead to a 5% decline in UK economic growth”





Pro-EU protesters protest against Brexit outside parliament in London, England, on January 31, 2024, the fourth anniversary of the United Kingdom's official withdrawal from the European Union.

Future Publishing | getty images

LONDON Post-Brexit The UK has “performed significantly worse” than other developed countries since the 2016 EU referendum, according to new analysis by Goldman Sachs.

In a note last week titled “The structural and cyclical costs of Brexit,” the Wall Street bank estimated that the UK economy has grown 5% less than other comparable countries over the past eight years.

The actual hit to the UK economy could be between 4 and 8 per cent of real gross domestic product (GDP), but the bank said it acknowledged the difficulty of extracting the impact of Brexit from other concurrent economic events, including Covid-19. Pandemics and the 2022 energy crisis. Real GDP is a measure of growth adjusted for inflation.

Goldman Sachs cited economic shortfalls as three key factors. decline in trade; weak business investments; and labor shortages due to reduced immigration from the EU.

A Treasury spokesperson told CNBC the government is “making the most of Brexit freedoms to grow the economy,” including by repealing EU financial services law. EU financial services law could potentially generate $US100 billion ($125 billion) in investment over the next decade, it said.

Trade and investment decline

The UK voted to leave the EU by 52% to 48% on June 23, 2016, but officially left the EU on January 31, 2020.

According to the bank's estimates, in the period to today, Britain's trade in goods has lagged by around 15% compared to other developed countries since the Leave vote, and business investment has been “noticeably short” of pre-referendum levels.

Meanwhile, immigration from the EU has become a key promise of the Vote Leave campaign, only to be replaced by less economically active non-EU immigrant groups, mainly students, the study found.

“Taken together, there is evidence that Brexit will result in significant long-term production costs,” the report authors said.

The bank noted that the decline in trade was in line with expectations and that the weak investment performance was “more pronounced” than expected. But changes in immigration patterns have the most important cyclical impact on the UK economy, particularly inflation, he said.

“Changes in immigration flows following Brexit have reduced the elasticity of the UK’s labor supply, contributing to the post-pandemic surge in inflation and suggest further cyclicals and inflationary pressures in the labor market going forward,” the report said.

The UK's real gross domestic product (GDP) per capita has barely risen above pre-Covid-19 levels and is currently 4% above mid-2016 levels, it said. This compares to 8% in the eurozone and 15% in the United States.

Meanwhile, the UK recorded higher inflation over the period, with UK consumer prices rising 31% since mid-2016, compared with 27% in the US and 24% in the eurozone, it added.

The report notes that new non-EU trade deals could potentially ease the costs of Brexit, but the benefits are believed to be small.

The UK government estimates that a free trade agreement with Australia would increase UK GDP by 0.08% per year, but it is unclear what economic impact a new trade deal with Switzerland will have.

Meanwhile, the schedule for new trade deals with major partners such as the United States and India has not yet been announced.

