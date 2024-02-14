What is happening with the American economy?





The economy is likely heading into a recession. No, it's booming again.

Inflation is in free fall. No, it started increasing again.

If you find the cacophony of economic indicators confusing, don't feel bad. It's confused. Some numbers go in one direction, while others go in the opposite direction. Partisans of both political parties have an interest in promoting one type of information and downplaying the other.

Yesterday's inflation report added to the confusion. Inflation, a major concern for many families and already an issue in the 2024 campaign, has been falling for a year and a half. As a result, Americans' economic morale has improved slightly. But figures released yesterday show inflation is higher than forecasters expected. In response, the S&P 500 index fell 1.4 percent, its second biggest daily decline this year.

In today's newsletter, I will give you a framework for thinking about the state of the American economy by describing the four main phases of recent years. I can't tell you what will happen next, but I think the situation is simpler than the whirlwind of economic indicators sometimes suggests.

1. The pre-Covid boom

The U.S. economy has been disappointing for much of the last half-century. Growth in income and wealth has been slow for most families, and inequality has widened. Perhaps the starkest sign of trouble: U.S. life expectancy is now lower than that of any other high-income country, and it's not particularly close.

There were, however, some brief periods of economic boom. One began late in Barack Obama's presidency and continued into Donald Trump's term. The country finally emerged from the hangover after the housing crash, as businesses expanded and consumers spent more.

The unemployment rate fell below 5 percent in 2016 and below 4 percent in 2018. Tight labor markets, combined with minimum wage increases in many states, have increased incomes for all. income categories.

At the start of 2020, the short-term performance of the U.S. economy was as healthy as it had been since the dot-com boom two decades earlier.

2. The Covid crash

Then the pandemic arrived.

People stayed home and reduced their spending. Businesses laid off workers and the unemployment rate rose above 10 percent. Experts feared, rightly, that the economy would fall into a vicious cycle, in which businesses would fail, families would be unable to repay their loans, and banks would fail.

Many economists believed the federal government had been too timid on stimulus after the housing crash of the early 2000s. During the pandemic, members of Congress pledged not to repeat the mistake and passed huge stimulus bills, which Trump and President Biden signed.

3. The recovery is too hot

These stimulus programs have worked a little too well.

For all the misery caused by Covid, it has proven less economically destructive than the housing crash. The surge in unemployment was temporary. And thanks to stimulus, the finances of typical American families have improved during the pandemic, a very different situation than after the housing crisis.

In fact, Washington overlearned the lesson of the previous crisis. It pumped so much money into the economy during the pandemic that families were able to go on a spending spree. In response, companies raised their prices.

Pandemic-related supply chain disruptions also played a significant role. This combination of high demand and low supply has led to sharp price increases.

4. A healthier recovery

Once inflation rises, it can remain high for years (as was the case from the late 1960s to the early 1980s). Workers are demanding bigger raises and companies, faced with higher costs, are raising their prices even higher. The dynamic is strengthening.

When inflation soared in 2021, some economists thought the phenomenon was repeating itself. They predicted that only a deep recession would bring a return to normal. These dire predictions, however, turned out to be false. Instead, inflation began to decline rapidly in 2022. The end of stimulus programs, combined with the end of most supply chain issues, was enough to reduce the price rise.

In recent months, the economy has once again appeared healthy, with good growth in employment and wages. Yesterday's report doesn't change that: annual inflation fell to 3.1 percent in January, from 3.4 percent in December. It's just that forecasters expected a bigger drop than it did.

Why not ? Maybe last month's numbers were just a statistical blip. But it may be a sign that the economy has become too strong again for inflation to continue to fall.

Hiring picked up in January, wage growth has been solid, and consumers continue to spend, as my colleague Jeanna Smialek explains. Some analysts have suggested that in such a hot economy, fighting inflation will mean the rest of the path to normal will prove more difficult than the progress made so far. Economists generally consider the ideal inflation rate to be around 2 percent.

By almost every measure, the economy is in better shape today than most forecasters predicted just a year ago. Yet the country has not fully recovered from the pandemic.

