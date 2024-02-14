Europe and the US move further apart and Britain will be left to flounder | Rafael Behr





Nine months is a long time to hold your breath. The identity of the next American president will not be known until November 6, but the prospect that it will be Donald Trump already places the United States' allies in strategic suspense.

In European democracies, fear is existential. For 75 years, their security has been guaranteed by the North Atlantic Treaty, which Trump considers a bad deal for the United States. At a rally over the weekend, the former president bragged about encouraging Russia to do whatever it wanted to countries he said weren't paying their NATO bills.

If returned to the White House, Trump may not renege on U.S. mutual assistance commitments to countries that fear being in Vladimir Putin's crosshairs. But the former president does not have to mean exactly what he says, or even win the election, for his words to have an effect. Ambiguity undermines deterrence.

The unreliability of the United States will permeate all discussions at the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels this week.

The accusation that Europeans are taking advantage of the American defense budget is an old refrain. Most NATO members agree that this is also a fair solution. Only a minority has respected the commitment made in 2006 to allocate 2% of GDP to defense spending. But in the past, frustration with asymmetry of contributions has been mitigated by historical allegiance and value alignment. Even in terms of self-serving realpolitik, Washington could view the maintenance of European democracy, stability and prosperity as a NATO dividend.

Not Trump. He doesn't make alliances, only deals and threats. Mutual benefit is for wimps. The test of a good deal in Trumpworld is that the other party feels cheated. This is why he despises the EU even more than NATO, because it is not a client of the United States. It has its own commercial weight as a continental trading bloc.

The ambition to make Europe an economic superpower is another point in common between Trump and Putin. This is why they were both enthusiastic about Brexit.

America's unreliability already dominates the battlefield in Ukraine. Vital aid has been blocked in Congress, partly because Trump put his thumb on the military scale before he was even officially nominated as the Republican nominee. This looks like the payoff for a Kremlin bet that Western finances and moral support in kyiv will dry up faster than Russian shells and conscript cannon fodder.

There is a faction of the American right that admires Putin for ideological reasons, viewing him as a scourge of degenerate liberalism. But most Republicans are just happy if the war goes badly for the side Joe Biden supports, so they can present his presidency as an era of American weakness and Trump as a restoration of strength.

The disgusting cynicism of this game will poison America's international relations, even if Biden wins a second term. It is already clear that the old congressional consensus for constitutional democracy and the rule of law is gone.

Faced with what is happening, European leaders are speaking with new urgency about what Emmanuel Macron calls strategic autonomy. This was once considered an improbable flight of the Gallic imagination. Today, it is she who determines the agenda of the continent. The implications in terms of where additional money for larger defense budgets, even above 2% of GDP, will come from, and what a consolidated continental defense capability actually entails, are only slowly seeping into domestic politics.

These questions also arise in Great Britain. This is a conversation that Westminster is completely unprepared for.

The proximity of a general election has narrowed the horizons in what is, at best, a myopic political culture. Foreign policy rarely intrudes. Even when Brexit was the dominant issue, the focus was usually on Tory parochial infighting and nationalist mythomania, never on a rational discussion of what it meant for the UK's alliances.

Rishi Sunak's obsession with maritime migration has been fruitful as bonding material in relations with Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister with a pragmatic streak that belies her far-right pedigree. Photography: Remo Casilli/Reuters

A sign that Rishi Sunak is sensitive to the scale of what could happen in the US in early November is that he is said to have given up on the idea of ​​holding a UK poll at the same time. A Trump victory while Parliament was dissolved would exacerbate the shock and complicate the British response.

But Sunak will not focus on the deeper questions that should inform the answer. David Cameron went so far as to describe Trump's trolling of NATO over the weekend as a misguided approach. This is probably also the opinion of the current Prime Minister.

Sunak brought his predecessor back into cabinet so he could outsource foreign policy in an election year. Its own diplomatic repertoire is thin. The main achievement was the stabilization of relations with the EU through cordial and realistic engagement with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. European bilateral relations have been neglected.

Sunak has yet to visit Berlin since moving into No 10, which appears to be a snub given the importance of protocol in German politics. He traveled to Paris, sparking rumors of a budding relationship with Macron. But this partnership has no substance. The French president hoped for an exchange of high-level geopolitical analyses. His British counterpart wanted a rapid agreement on stopping small boats crossing the Channel.

The obsession with maritime migration has proven more fruitful as bonding material in relations with Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister with a pragmatic streak that belies her far-right pedigree. This is a telling affinity for Sunak, putting him closer to the camp of European populists who will cheer a second Trump term rather than liberals who recoil at the idea.

The preference is noted in Paris and Berlin. This is in line with Sunak's plans to legislate Britain out of its treaty obligations towards refugees.

The Rwanda Security Bill, considered in the House of Lords this week, is less repudiative of the European Convention on Human Rights than many Conservatives would like, but it is designed in defiance of the court that judges human rights violations. this agreement. This implies that international law should melt under the heat of the government's impatience to deport unwanted foreigners. The spirit is Trumpian.

In other contexts, Sunak aspires to be a friend of Europe. His support for Ukraine is unwavering. He negotiated the Windsor Framework for Northern Ireland, rejecting Boris Johnson's vandalistic Brexit approach. But refraining from sabotage is the minimum condition for functional relations. Good neighborliness is a mood and not a political concept. This does not answer the difficult question of how Britain engages with a Europe that aspires to strategic autonomy.

For a generation, British foreign policy rested on two pillars: the EU and the transatlantic alliance. London was the pivotal bridge between Washington and Brussels. Brexit blew up one side. Trump programmed the other side to blow up. This is a crisis in Britain's global direction that should be at the heart of the debate in a general election campaign. But this would require political leaders capable of admitting the existence of the crisis. I'm not holding my breath.

