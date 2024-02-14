Do you think the American exit from Afghanistan was a bad thing? Look what's happening in the Pacific





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Do you think America leaving Afghanistan with its tail between its legs was a bad thing? Something even worse is brewing in the Pacific, albeit more quietly.

U.S. defenses in the Asia-Pacific region are centered on a line of defense stretching from Japan to the Philippines, passing through Taiwan and Borneo. The so-called first island chain.

Try to defend against China along the first island chain without a secure “rear area” in the central Pacific. And let's assume it's the Chinese in the back.

Chinese destroyer Jinan and Russian cruiser Varyag sail in formation after a joint naval exercise in the East China Sea on Dec. 27, 2022. (Sun Fei/Xinhua via Getty Images)

U.S. control over the Central Pacific depends on three treaties known as the Compacts of Free Association (COFA) with three nations: Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands. These nations and their immense maritime territory make up most of an “east-west corridor” from Hawaii to the western edge of the Pacific, critical to U.S. military control and operations in the region.

CHINESE HACKERS HAD ACCESS TO US INFRASTRUCTURE FOR AT LEAST 5 YEARS BEFORE DISCOVERY

COFAs give the United States legal authority to operate freely and keep out other countries' armies. In other words, military access and control.

Under these agreements, the three countries receive financial and other support from the United States, including the rights of citizens to reside and work in America. And it should never be forgotten that citizens of COFA states serve in the U.S. military at higher per capita rates than almost all U.S. states.

The COFA agreements need to be renewed, and the agreements have gone through a dozen tortuous committees and now simply need to be voted on and adopted. This is very doubtful.

One of the problems concerns the $2.3 billion in compensation. This means that to fund COFAs, $2.3 billion must be taken from elsewhere in the federal budget.

The $2.3 billion is spread over 20 years, which averages about $40 million per year for each country. Yes, $40 million. Half an hour of Medicaid fraud.

We wasted a trillion or two dollars in Afghanistan. And are you complaining about $120 million a year?

Everyone blames everyone.

As Chinese threat grows in Asia, Japan to open NATO liaison office to counter Beijing

Congress is blaming other parts of Congress and the White House. The White House blames Congress.

The White House can find the money if it wants. This is not the case.

There was in fact an Asian czar on the White House National Security Council, Kurt Campbell, who should have made the passage of COFA his mission. After all, he was the “Tsar”. Instead, he gave up and failed and was just confirmed as Deputy Secretary of State. Compared to the course in Washington.

Congress could also find the money if it wanted. He doesn't do it or is distracted by “the border”, Ukraine, Gaza and many other things.

Perhaps the Department of Defense (DOD), which must do the hard work of defending the Asia-Pacific region, could show a little initiative and imagination and offer to redirect the money coming from moreover in its large budget.

Only $120 million a year? It's easy.

Remove DEI programs from DOD and anyone connected to them.

JOINT CHAIRMAN RESPONDS BY CLAIMING WE ARE NOT PREPARED TO FACE CHINESE THREAT, SAYS NATO STRONGER THAN EVER

Cut 10% of FOGOs, meaning “general officers, general officers.” This would easily get your money back and no one would notice the “flags” were missing.

Worse still, it is said that the COFA agreements were actually arbitrarily removed from consideration the other day by a “budget conscious” MP, even though the bill they were in would not have even required compensation. Today, other senators are trying to have him reinstated.

Lose the Central Pacific and defend against Hawaii and SoCal while all the countries that were counting on us, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, Australia and others, start hedging their bets.

China will love it.

The PRC already enjoys a strong commercial and political presence in the COFA states (and almost all other Pacific island countries) and aims to distance them from the United States. And it was successful.

Common approaches include financial payments, economic aid, bribes to officials, facilitating the entry of Chinese organized crime, and even encouraging secession movements to weaken recalcitrant federal governments.

The president of each COFA country is said to have a blank check from China on his desk. They have not been cashed out, so deep is their attachment to the United States.

NEW GROUP LAUNCHED TO FIGHT CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY INFLUENCE THROUGH US: POSE A MAJOR THREAT

But their patience is not unlimited and they notice when their former friend hurts them. Indeed, they are damn angry even if they don't show it.

Imagine you are president and you spent much of your term negotiating a deal with the United States that you and Washington ultimately signed. Then you have to tell your citizens, months later, that Congress cares so little that it hasn't even scheduled a vote on the deal, so we have no money for them. post offices, schools, pensions or medicines and taxes will have to increase. .

Meanwhile, China offers to solve all your problems.

It is serious. The price of not renewing COFA and continuing to do what is necessary to maintain our ties with these nations will be paid by many fallen American service members.

We wish the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquilino, would put his stars on the table and resign because of this clown show.

Will he? Of course not. This kind of thing doesn't happen anymore. Today's crowd is not the same as that of famous World War II admirals Chester Nimitz, William Halsey and Raymond Spruance.

And speaking of our friends in the Asia-Pacific region, perhaps Japan could step in and offer to pay?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS REVIEWS

This would not be the first time that Japan Inc. took out its checkbook when it saw that its interests were threatened.

It devotes nearly $2 billion a year to supporting the American military presence in Japan, on which the country's security depends.

And as the U.S. financial system imploded in 2008, a major Japanese bank, presumably at the behest of the Japanese government, wrote a $9 billion check to keep Morgan Stanley (and the U.S. financial system) afloat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That $120 million a year for 20 years ($2.3 billion total) would be a better deal for Japan.

If the U.S. government fails, Tokyo may be able to help. Otherwise, we deserve to lose.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM GRANT NEWSHAM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/think-us-exit-afghanistan-bad-look-whats-brewing-pacific The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos