



Official figures show the housing market is expected to recover in 2024 after the average UK house price fell by $4,000 last year.

Average house prices fell 1.4% in the 12 months to December 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics, an improvement on the 2.3% annual fall recorded last November.

The figures suggest that the slowdown in the housing sector triggered by rising mortgage costs has ended in 2023 and that the downward trend in house prices has bottomed out.

After a rise of more than 20% since 2020 took the average UK house price by more than $60,000, the latest figures show it fell between $4,000 and $285,000 a year in December. The price peaked at 291,100 in the fall of 2022.

Prices are expected to rise back to their peaks this year, according to many economists, driven by pent-up demand from cash buyers and first-time buyers who will have access to much cheaper mortgages than in 2023.

The Bank of England is expected to cut interest rates from 5.25% to 4.5% this year, prompting lenders to recently cut their two-year and five-year fixed rate mortgage offers.

Figures from Halifax and Nationwide show prices rebounding since the start of the year as mortgage borrowing costs fall.

Gabriella Dickens, UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: We expect official measures to follow Nationwide measures and begin to rebound as affordability improves with falling mortgage rates and a recovery in real incomes.

England had the highest average prices of all UK countries and recorded the biggest decline last year, falling 2.1% to 302,000. Property values ​​in Wales fell by 2.5%.

Scotland had the lowest average prices, narrowing the price gap across the UK with prices up 3.3% to 190,000.

The North West of England had the highest annual change in 2023, with an increase of 1.2%, while London had the lowest at -4.8%.

While house prices fell in 2023, private rents continued to soar. Rental inflation averaged 1.5% in the two years before March 2020, when the government shut down the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, rental costs have increased year over year, remaining at around 6% for the last four months of 2023.

Private rental prices paid by UK tenants rose 6.2% in the 12 months to January 2024, the second consecutive month of no change, according to the ONS.

Within the UK, London had the highest annual change in private rental prices at 6.9% in the 12 months to January 2024, while the North East had the lowest at 4.7%.

