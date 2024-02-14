



NATO said Wednesday that Europe has increased its defense spending and the United States needs allies, days after former President Donald Trump suggested Washington might fail to protect countries that were not spending enough.

I expect 18 allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defense this year, Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference in Brussels, adding that overall military spending is expected to see another record year after two years. of total war between Russia and Ukraine.

This figure is higher than last year, when 11 of NATO's 31 members were expected to meet the agreed target.

Trump shocked Europeans on Saturday by suggesting he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants to NATO allies that have not spent enough.

Responding to reporters' questions related to the controversy over Trump's comments before a meeting of NATO ministers, Stoltenberg said the United States knows how important the defense alliance is to its own security.

The United States has never fought a war alone, he said.

The criticism we are hearing is not about NATO, but rather that NATO allies are not spending enough on NATO, he added, saying that the new increase in military spending by European allies was proof that this message had been heard.

European NATO states would invest a total of $380 billion in defense this year, Stoltenberg added.

In a historic first since the end of the Cold War, Berlin will reach the 2% target for the first time this year.

The German government is allocating the equivalent of $76.8 billion for defense spending for the current year through regular and special budget spending. However, the sum of its total defense spending is classified.

By 2023, eleven allies are expected to have reached the 2% target, according to previous NATO estimates: Poland, the United States, Greece, Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, Romania, Hungary, Latvia, Great Britain and Slovakia.

