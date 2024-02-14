Britain dispatches tanks to NATO war games amid growing concerns of all-out war with Russia | uk news





Britain is sending more than 50 tanks to Eastern Europe to take part in the largest NATO war games in a generation, as warnings grow over the threat of all-out war with Russia.

Most of the aging Challenger 2 main battle tanks will be transported by rail from the UK via the Channel Tunnel, but it is understood 12 tanks will be taken from a depot in Germany, where they are based, to take part in exercises.

The British army is already sending hundreds of other military vehicles by ferry to Germany for the opening phase of a four-month exercise called Steadfast Defender, which began at the end of January.

Fifty-one tanks will take part in the May war games, marking the largest training deployment of British armored and mechanized units since 1984.

Major Simon Robertson, 44, deputy commander of the Royal Logistic Corp's 17th Port Regiment, was supervising the loading of military trucks, transports and infantry vehicles onto one of the ferries at Southampton's Marchwood Military Port on Tuesday.

He said Britain must be “prepared for anything”.

“This exercise, like all our other exercises, is just a way to train, practice and strengthen our bond and understanding with our NATO allies,” he said.

Image: British Challenger 2 tank on patrol in Basra, Iraq. Photo: Reuters

However, lawmakers expressed concern about the size of Britain's tank fleet. That's just 213 tanks, a tiny fraction of the 1,750 in Russia's inventory.

The Russian military is also estimated to have lost more than 3,000 tanks so far in the Ukraine war.

Only 148 British tanks are scheduled to be upgraded to the Challenger 3 variant as concerns grow over capacity. This is an £800m program designed to improve the performance of the fleet and extend its out-of-service date until 2040.

Britain last year became the first country to provide Western tanks to Ukraine for its war effort, transferring 14 Challenger 2 tanks.

Additionally, a British tank company is stationed in Estonia as part of a NATO mission to deter Russian aggression.

Challenger 2 was previously deployed during the wars in Bosnia and Iraq in 2003. In service since 1998, this tank weighs 62.5 tons and is armed with a 120mm rifled gun and a 7.62mm chain gun.

The NATO war games will involve approximately 90,000 soldiers, sailors and aviators from 31 member countries, conducting land, sea and air operations as well as cyber and space operations.

The training will take place in several countries, including Finland, the Baltic states and Poland.

Read more: British military's readiness for 'all-out war' in doubt. A Russian warship was destroyed off the coast of Crimea, and Ukraine said the US was 'planning to transfer nuclear weapons to a Suffolk RAF base'.

This comes as Estonia's foreign intelligence service warned that Russia was preparing for a military confrontation with the West within the next decade.

In its annual assessment of security risks, intelligence agencies said this week that increased coalition forces could deter an attack from Moscow.

