The United States will deploy 5 aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific to demonstrate its strength against China





The USS George Washington is also expected to deploy to the region to replace the USS Ronald Reagan, which will be transferred from Yokosuka, Japan, for maintenance at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Washington.

The USS George Washington was the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to be deployed to Japan, where it served from 2008 to 2015 before being replaced by Ronald Reagan for mid-life refueling of its two reactors, as well as for repairs, upgrades and modernization. .

Hypersonic strike by Chinese scientists against a group of American carriers

In addition to the USS Ronald Reagan, the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Theodore Roosevelt were stationed in Guam and Hawaii, respectively, on Monday and are expected to remain in the Western Pacific through April and July.

Last month, Strike Groups Theodore Roosevelt and Carl Vinson participated in a multi-deck event with Japan in the Philippine Sea that included enhanced maritime communications operations, air warfare operations, and flight operations transbridge.

According to the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, the exercise aimed to strengthen maritime integrated operations at sea and combat readiness.

We are most capable when we work together to address shared maritime security challenges, said Rear Admiral Christopher Alexander, commander of USS Theodore Roosevelt's Carrier Strike Group Nine.

Being able to systematically conduct complex operations like this demonstrates the U.S. Navy's inherent flexibility to operate when and where we choose, providing our nation and allies with flexible options in deterrence and defense, a- he declared.

Also in January, the USS Carl Vinson conducted naval exercises with South Korea and Japan in the East China Sea, following North Korea's firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

Say it with aircraft carriers: why countries send big ships

The trilateral exercises included joint navigations, advanced maritime communications operations, maritime interdiction operations training, air combat exercises, personnel exchanges and integration.

Aircraft carriers are one of our military's most visible assets. Deploying multiple carriers in a region sends a very clear signal to adversaries, said Brian Hart, a fellow with the China Power Project at the Washington-based think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Given the war in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East and the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, the US military wants to show that it can manage these situations while remaining focused on the priority theater, namely Indo -Peaceful.

As two wars rage, can the United States afford to confront China?

Benjamin Barton, an associate professor at the University of Nottingham Malaysia campus, said the deployment was intended to signal Washington's focus on the Indo-Pacific, despite conflicts in Europe and the Middle East.

There appear to be several reasons at play: The first is clearly to send a strong signal to allies and rivals of deterrent powers in the Indo-Pacific, Barton said.

[It is also] assert that even though American foreign policy is currently consumed by two strategic conflicts taking place outside Asia, Russian aggression in Ukraine, the situation in Gaza, in the Indo-Pacific, still remains at the forefront of its strategic concerns.

Barton added that containing China in the region remains a top priority, even as bilateral relations heat up.

As ties warm, the U.S. military works to bring back fallen World War II heroes from China

Collin Koh, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, echoed Barton's view and noted that there had been no easing of tensions over Taiwan, as well as in the South China Sea and the Korean Peninsula.

Increased aircraft carrier deployments, as well as an intense series of in-theater military engagements with close allies such as Japan, appear to have been designed both to reassure regional allies and partners, as well as to deter adversaries such as China and North Korea, he said. .

Although there has been no significant PLA activity across the Taiwan Strait since last month's election of progressive independence party William Lai Ching-te as president, the situation could change within months. future.

There have been projections that Beijing could step up its military activities in the run-up to Taiwan's presidential inauguration day in May.

PLA amphibious attack on Taiwan unlikely before 2030, says former US Navy official

Beijing considers Taiwan a part of its territory, which should be brought under mainland control if necessary. Most countries, including the United States, do not recognize the island as an independent state.

However, Washington opposes any attempt to take Taiwan by force and is committed to providing arms to Taipei.

Aircraft carriers participate in exercises designed to demonstrate U.S. combat readiness. They are likely converging in the region in response to Taiwan's elections, said Timothy Heath, a senior international defense fellow at the U.S. think tank Rand Corporation.

China is unlikely to risk coercive action during the Lunar New Year, but the PLA could become more threatening against Taiwan after the Lunar New Year and around the inauguration of Taiwan's president, a- he declared.

South China Sea: Beijing organizes military patrols amid new US-Philippine exercises

In the South China Sea, tensions persist between Beijing and Manila over the controversial Scarborough Reef, with a clash between the two countries' coast guards on Monday.

North Korean provocations against the United States and its allies have also increased. On Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that North Korea had fired several cruise missiles toward the Sea of ​​Japan, also known as the East Sea.

According to Barton, the United States is clearly closely monitoring the situation in the Taiwan Strait, where he predicted that the PLA's military activities would continue throughout Lai's term.

02:43

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says he has the right to annihilate South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says he has the right to annihilate South Korea

He added that the strategic importance of the South China Sea and North Korea's growing militancy and defensive stance also raised concerns in the region.

Washington's show of force is designed to deter multiple fronts at once and sends a message about its ability to preserve peace and the status quo in the region through the deterrent presence of its military power alone, Barton said.

I think Washington wants to make clear to Beijing and everyone watching it that it can multitask across multiple strategic hotspots. The message is that his ability to work on multiple fronts should be seen as a strength, not a weakness to exploit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3251933/us-deploy-5-aircraft-carriers-western-pacific-show-strength-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos