Iran-backed hackers disrupt UAE, UK, Canada programs by broadcasting fake AI news





Microsoft said in a report earlier this month that an Iran-linked hacker group had taken down the BBC and other European TV streaming services in the UK, United Arab Emirates and Canada, and that Iran's cyberattacks had been visible since Hamass on October 7. It was pointed out that it had accelerated significantly. Attack Israel. The program was interrupted by fake news reports about the Gaza Strip that included graphic images and what appears to be the first AI-generated anchor in which Iran has used AI in this way for influence operations.

4 minutes

According to the US tech giant, the hacker attack occurred in early December and highlighted the rapid and significant expansion of Iran's operational reach since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The fake news broadcast focused on Israel's operations in Gaza and was accompanied by a banner that read: Hacking is the only way to get this message to you.”

The AI ​​news anchor then presented graphic, unconfirmed images of Palestinians, including women and children, believed to have been killed or injured by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

“I was watching BBC News at around 10:30pm when the program suddenly stopped. Instead, a harrowing video from Palestine appeared on my screen. I watched blankly as the screen froze, and a message from the hacker appeared in all capital letters on a green background. This was immediately followed by a news bulletin presented by an AI anchor. A Dubai resident told Khaleej Times: “It was surreal and scary.

Another user interviewed by the same newspaper said he was unable to protect his children from graphic images that suddenly appeared on their TV screens.

“Every channel we switched to showed the same content,” she said.

The disruption also affected audiences in the United Kingdom and Canada, the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center (MTAC) said in a February 8 report.

MTAC attributed the attack to Cotton Sandstorm, a group previously identified as an Iranian state actor sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury for attempting to undermine the integrity of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

AI is a key component

Microsoft said during the operation, the group, which labeled itself For Humanity, posted a video to the Telegram messaging app showing how it hacked three online streaming services and disrupted several news channels with fake AI broadcasts. He said he gave it to me.

Microsoft added in its message that this was the first Iranian influence operation to have discovered where AI carried out a key component.

Microsoft said it had noted cooperation between groups linked to Iran, particularly those linked to Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security, and Hezbollah cyber units since the start of the war.

Fabrice Popineau, an AI expert who lectures and conducts research at CentraleSuplec, a prestigious French engineering school, said this attack was a great achievement. He said that the achievement was not that the news broadcast was produced by AI, but that it was inserted in the right place.

Nicolas Arpagian, vice president at cybersecurity firm HeadMind Partners, also pointed to technical aspects of how the group attacked streaming services.

“The cyberattack was not aimed directly at the television channel, but at its operators, at the receiver rather than at the sender,” he explained.

According to Arpagian, these types of attacks, where graphic photos and videos are shown, belong to a special category of propaganda called agit-prop, which aims to trigger emotional reactions and political incitement.

“When people experience and feel it at home, in their private lives, the goal is achieved,” he said.

Iran cyber attacks surge

Iran's rise in hacking and influence operations highlights the regime's desire to demonstrate that it can strike anytime, anywhere. Microsoft said that in the first week of the war there were only nine Iranian-linked groups operating in Israel, but that number rose to 14 just two weeks after the war began.

It also said that Iran's cyber influence operations jumped from about one every other month in 2021 to 11 in October 2023 alone.

Last November, these Iranian-backed groups began expanding their attacks beyond Israel to include Israeli allies. Among the targets were a handful of small town water utilities in the United States, including one in Pennsylvania, where employees at the Aliquippa Water Authority were surprised to discover that industrial controls had been hacked. The following message will appear on your device screen: I've been hacked. With Israel. All equipment produced in Israel is legally subject to the Cyber ​​Avengers. The Cyber ​​Avengers are affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, a core unit of the Iranian military.

This particular attack is notable in that it targeted Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), which are commonly used in factory automation processes, including robotized machines and assembly line devices. These attacks can therefore significantly disrupt operations and, depending on the industry affected, cause significant damage.

US police have launched an investigation into the attack.

This article is adapted from the French original.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20240214-iran-hackers-interrupt-uae-uk-canadian-programming-fake-ai-news-cyber-attacks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos