US has new intelligence on Russia's nuclear capabilities





The United States has informed Congress and its allies in Europe of new intelligence on Russian nuclear capabilities that could pose an international threat, according to officials briefed on the matter.

Officials said the new intelligence was serious but that the capability was still under development and Russia had not deployed it. Therefore, it does not pose an urgent threat to the United States, Ukraine or the Americas' European allies, they said. The information is highly classified and officials have said it cannot be declassified without cutting off the source.

A former and current US official said the new intelligence was linked to Russian attempts to develop a space-based anti-satellite nuclear weapon. ABC News earlier reported that the intelligence was linked to such a capability. Current and former officials have said the nuclear weapon is not in orbit.

The threat emerged after Representative Michael R. Turner, Republican of Ohio and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, issued a cryptic statement calling on the Biden administration to declassify the material. Mr. Turner's statement and his decision to share the information with other members of Congress have left Washington in turmoil over the nature of this intelligence.

But the statement infuriated White House officials, who feared the loss of important sources of information on Russia. While Mr. Turner has been a White House ally on aid to Ukraine, his remarks on Wednesday became the latest flashpoint in tense relations between the Biden administration and congressional Republicans.

The intelligence was developed in recent days and, while important, officials said it was not a “break the glass” warning of an imminent threat. But Mr. Turner requested its publication.

“I am calling on President Biden to declassify all information related to this threat so that Congress, the administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions needed to respond to this threat,” Turner said.

His committee took the unorthodox step of voting Monday to make the information available to all members of Congress, a move that has alarmed some officials because it is unclear in what context, if any, the intelligence in possession of the panels were presented. In a memo to lawmakers, the House Intelligence Committee said the intelligence related to a destabilizing foreign military capability.

Capitol Hill is mired in a bitter political impasse over whether the United States should mobilize resources to counter Russian threats to Ukraine, a cause that most Democrats and some Republicans, including Mr. Turner, say , is essential to protecting the national security interests of the United States. But a majority of Republican House members, including Speaker Mike Johnson, reject calls to bring a Senate-passed $60.1 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine to a House vote.

Former President Donald J. Trump encouraged Republican opposition, saying over the weekend that he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wanted to any NATO country that did not spend enough money for his own defense.

Other officials said Mr. Turner was exploiting the new intelligence more than might have been expected, perhaps to create pressure for the House to agree to the request for more funding for Ukraine than the Senate. adopted this week.

The measure, which provides military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, faces uncertain prospects in the House. While many Republicans oppose additional funding, Mr. Turner is a strong advocate of more aid to Ukraine and recently visited Kiev, the capital.

Shortly after Mr. Turner's announcement, Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, entered the White House press room to discuss the importance of continued funding of Ukraine's military.

But Mr. Sullivan declined to answer reporters' questions about the content of Mr. Turner's announcement, saying only that he was scheduled to meet with the president on Thursday.

“We have scheduled a briefing for members of the Gang of Eight in the House tomorrow,” Mr. Sullivan said, referring to a group of congressional leaders from both parties. It's in the books. So I'm a little surprised that Congressman Turner came out publicly today, ahead of a scheduled meeting, for me to sit down with him alongside our intelligence and defense professionals tomorrow.

Rep. Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said the problem was serious and Mr. Turner was right to focus on it. But he said the threat wasn't going to ruin your Thursday.

Sen. Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia, and Sen. Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, said in a joint statement that the Senate Intelligence Committee has been following the issue from the beginning and discussing a response with the Biden administration. But lawmakers said releasing intelligence information could reveal collection methods.

At the White House, when Mr. Sullivan was asked if he could tell Americans there was nothing to worry about, he said it was impossible to answer with a resounding yes.

Americans understand that there are a range of threats and challenges around the world that we face every day, and those threats and challenges range from terrorism to state actors, Mr. Sullivan said. And we must confront them, and we must confront them in a way that ensures the ultimate security of the American people. I am confident that President Biden, in the decisions he makes, will keep the American people safe in the future.

Mr Turner declined to answer questions on Wednesday. Jason Crow, Democrat of Colorado, said the new intelligence services were one of many volatile threats facing the United States.

This is something that needs our attention, Crow said. There is no doubt. This is not an immediate crisis, but it is certainly something we need to take very seriously.

Mr Johnson, apparently trying to sow calm after Mr Turner's announcement, said there was no need to alarm the public.

We will work together to solve this problem, Mr. Johnson said.

Erica L. Green, Luke Broadwater and Glenn Thrush contributed reporting from Washington.

