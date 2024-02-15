Treasury Sanctions Network Smuggles US Technology to Iran's Central Bank





WASHINGTON Today, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned a procurement network responsible for facilitating the illegal export of goods and technology from more than two dozen U.S. companies to end users in Iran, including the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), which is designated for its role in providing financial support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and Hezbollah. These designations target three individuals and four entities linked to the purchase of sophisticated U.S. technology for use by CBI in violation of U.S. export restrictions and sanctions. Among the goods and technology acquired by CBI were items classified as information security items subject to national security and antiterrorism controls by the Bureau of Industry and Security of the United States Department of Commerce.

The Central Bank of Iran played a critical role in providing financial support to the IRGC-QF and Hezbollah, two key players determined to further destabilize the Middle East, the Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and security said. financial intelligence, Brian E. Nelson. The United States will continue to use all available means to thwart the Iranian regime's illegal attempts to acquire sensitive U.S. technology and critical inputs.

Today's action is being taken pursuant to Counterterrorism Executive Order (EO) 13224, as amended. The CBI was designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, on September 20, 2019 for materially assisting, sponsoring, or providing financial, material, or technological support, or goods or services, to the QF-IRGC and Hezbollah .

TRANSSHIPMENT NETWORK OF THE CENTRAL BANK OF IRAN

Iran-based Informatics Services Corporation (ISC), a subsidiary of CBI and publicly recognized as the technology arm of CBI, oversees Iran's electronic banking authorization network, Shetab, and is affiliated with Shaparak, the Iranian payments network by electronic card. ISC recently developed the Central Bank Digital Currency Platform for the Central Bank of Iran.

Advance Banking Solution Trading DMCC(ABS), a front company of ISC, based in the United Arab Emirates, has acquired proprietary U.S. goods and technology from more than two dozen U.S. companies, indirectly and through third-party resellers , to then transfer them to CBI. ABS falsely claimed that it was the ultimate end user of the products, concealing its intention to ship the items to Iran from suppliers based in the United States. ISC CEO Seyed Abotaleb Najafi oversaw and approved the illicit acquisition of items acquired by ISC.

ISC also worked with Mohammad Reza Khademi (Khademi), chairman of UAE-based Freedom Star General Trading Co. (LLC) (Freedom Star), to facilitate the shipment of goods from the UAE to ISC in Iran. Khademi, using Freedom Star, provided falsified end-user certificates to facilitate these shipments, indicating that the goods were destined for countries other than Iran.

ISC also has a subsidiary in Trkiye, Ted Teknoloji Gelistirme Hizmetleri Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Ted), which serves as ISC's representative in the country and has acquired US goods and technology in coordination with ISC front companies. Pouria Mirdamadi (Mirdamadi), an employee of ISC, with dual French and Iranian nationality, is involved in Teds' operations.

Informatics Services Corporation is designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, for materially assisting, sponsoring, or providing financial, material, or technological support, or goods or services to or in support of the CBI.

Advance Banking Solution Trading DMCC is designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, as being owned, controlled or directed by, or having acted for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Informatics Services Corporation.

Seyed Abotaleb Najafi is designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, for acting for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Informatics Services Corporation.

Mohammad Reza Khademi and Freedom Star General Trading Co. (LLC) are designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, for materially assisting, sponsoring, or providing financial, material, or technological support for goods or services to or in support from Informatics Services Corporation.

Ted Teknoloji Gelistirme Hizmetleri Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, as being owned, controlled or directed by, directly or indirectly, Informatics Services Corporation.

Pouria Mirdamadi is designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, for acting for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Informatics Services Corporation.

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, all entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons, are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempted, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or in transit) of the United States that involve property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

Additionally, financial institutions and other individuals that engage in certain transactions or activities with sanctioned entities and individuals may be subject to sanctions or enforcement action. Prohibitions include making any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services by, to or for the benefit of any designated person, or receiving any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services from 'such a person.

OFAC's sanctions power and integrity derive not only from OFAC's ability to designate and add individuals to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove individuals from the SDN List in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive change in behavior. For more information regarding the process of requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC Frequently Asked Questions 897 here. For detailed information on the process of submitting a request to remove an OFAC sanctions list, please click here.

Click here for more information on the individuals and entities designated today.

