US Marshals Director Calls Increased Threats Against Judges, Prosecutors a Substantial Risk to Our Democracy

The head of the U.S. Marshals Service is sounding the alarm over a dramatic increase in the number of threats targeting federal judges and prosecutors, telling lawmakers Wednesday that the development poses a significant risk to our democracy.

I am deeply concerned about the alarming increase in threats against our justice system and the violent nature of these threats. Over the past three years, the number of threats against federal judges has more than doubled, as have threats against prosecutors and other court officials, U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis told reporters. -House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

I must state in no uncertain terms that the current and evolving threat environment facing the justice system poses a substantial risk to our democracy, Davis added.

The number of federal judges who received serious threats rose to 457 in the 2023 fiscal year that ended in September, up from 300 the previous year and 224 in the 2021 fiscal year.

The number of federal prosecutors who were the target of threats also more than doubled, from 68 in fiscal year 2021 to 155 in the last fiscal year, according to U.S. Marshals Service data.

These were threats considered serious enough to warrant an investigation by the Marshals Service, charged with protecting federal judges and court personnel.

The threat environment has worsened at a time of political division in the United States.

A number of threats have been directed at court officials related to cases against Donald Trump, including from a Texas woman who was recently sentenced to three years in prison after leaving three threatening voicemails for the Florida judge who is overseeing the criminal case against the former. president for his management of classified documents.

Judges overseeing trials against Trump in New York, Colorado and Washington, D.C., have also been threatened, according to reports and officials.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over Trump's federal election subversion case in Washington DC, has been the subject of at least one racist threat and one swatting incident, which are dangerous pranks directed at authorities to lure them to a location under the false pretense that a crime has been committed or is in progress.

Chutkan has received a significant increase in protection since being assigned the Trump case last summer.

In another high-profile case, a California man was charged in 2022 with trying to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after law enforcement arrested him near Kavanaugh's home outside of Washington with a bag containing a gun and burglary tools, officials said.

The man, Nicholas Roske, had called 911 for himself and later told law enforcement that he was upset by the leak of the Supreme Court's draft opinion on abortion rights, among other matters, and that he had traveled to Maryland to kill a judge, officials said. Roske has pleaded not guilty, and in recent court filings, his attorneys said they were in talks with prosecutors regarding a pretrial resolution.

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.

