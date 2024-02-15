'We could be murdered in Britain at any time': Sikh activist fears for life after being named on India's 'hit list' | uk news





Kulwant Singh Mothada fears for his life.

He spends most of his day checking the four CCTV feeds that monitor his home. He regularly switches cars and routes on his way to work.

This is a quiet suburb of Wolverhampton, which was gray and wet when I visited. It's hard to imagine much happening here.

But Mossada fears that even in these quiet streets he could be assassinated by the Indian state. And he has good reason to be worried.

The others are already dead.

“The hit list was shown on TV with our pictures and our faces were seen all over the world,” Mr Mothada told Sky News in his first TV interview.

Image: Mr Mothada has installed CCTV in his home and checks it every day.

“So we are a lot more cautious than we were before because here in the UK you could be killed at any time.”

The 'hit list' is a complaint prepared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's counter-terrorism department, against 16 people accused of violating terrorism laws. Six of them live in the UK.

Last year, Mr. Mothada was watching an Indian TV channel when a news report came on. He harshly labeled “enemies of the state,” and Mr. Mossada was one of them.

Image: NIA's 'Hit List' with Mr Mothada in the

“Of course I was shocked that they showed the report on TV with my photo,” he says.

“We know we are being targeted by the government, but that doesn’t mean we can go about our daily lives safely and normally.

“I am very careful whenever I go out or travel, and I have never left the country since. [the Indian government] “They posed such a big threat to us.”

Mosada, 62, is an activist who supports a Sikh homeland called Khalistan separate from India.

The same goes for other people on the list, several of whom are now deceased.

death streak

In May last year, Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot and killed in Lahore, Pakistan.

Six weeks later, Hardeep Singh Nijar was shot dead outside a gurdwara, a Sikh place of worship in Vancouver.

The Canadian government publicly accused India of being behind the assassination, creating a diplomatic problem. India strongly denied this.

That same month, the FBI foiled a plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, another activist on the list.

“We have too many targets,” said the man who allegedly tried to organize the killing, according to the Justice Department indictment.

And in June of the same year, British activist Avtar Singh Khanda died suddenly.

Images: Clockwise: Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Avtar Singh Khanda, Paramjit Singh Panjwar and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Police claim there is no evidence other than natural causes. However, many in the Sikh activist community believe his death is suspicious.

Prime Minister Mosada made it clear that “his government seeks to assassinate anyone who speaks out for human rights, violence and justice abroad.”

“This is to ensure that we cannot raise our voices in international countries.”

And he believes Britain, unlike Canada and the United States, is ignoring the issue to appease India.

He said, “After the hit list was revealed, I felt anxious about what might happen in the future.”

“If I am assassinated, it will be entirely the responsibility of the British government.”

Sky News has contacted the Indian High Commission for comment. A press representative acknowledged the request but said coordination with various government departments made it impossible to provide a response before publication.

‘I am a law-abiding citizen’

The NIA alleges that Mr. Motada's organization, Sikhs for Justice, is “a radical extremist organization that seeks to spread incitement and hostility on regional and religious grounds, radicalize impressionable youth, and disrupt peace and harmony.” and to raise funds for terrorist activities.”

I left that to Mr. Mothada.

Mr. Mothada answers: “I live here in the UK and am a law-abiding citizen. The United Nations gives us the right to self-determination.

“All we are doing is peacefully raising our voices against how the Sikh community is treated in Punjab.”

This is a very controversial issue. In Britain too, protests outside the Indian High Commission in June turned violent, but Mr Mosada said this was due to another group.

A violent and complex history

But in India, part of the campaign to create a separate Sikh state in the Punjab province in the 1970s and 1980s led to conflict.

The armed rebellion faced harsh government repression. Thousands of people died.

In June 1984, Indian troops stormed the Golden Temple, the holiest Sikh temple in Amritsar, where separatists were hiding. Hundreds, perhaps thousands, died.

A few months later, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two Sikh bodyguards, which led to a series of bloody anti-Sikh riots.

Although the insurgency largely died down within Punjab in the 1990s, the Khalistan movement remained most active in the Sikh diaspora in countries such as Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

That history is still alive and, even in Britain, is still very complex.

martyrs and assassins

A 30-minute drive from Mr Mothada's home is the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, a large place of worship in Smethwick, Birmingham. Approximately 25,000 people attend each week.

As the owner, Kuldeep Singh Deol, guided me around, he stopped and pointed to the pictures on the wall titled The Martyrs of the Sikh Homeland Khalistan. Among them are victims of the Golden Temple massacre.

Image: Martyrs on display at Guru Nanak Gurdwara

However, photographs of Indira Gandhi's two assassins are also proudly displayed.

I told Mr. Deol that many people would label those people as terrorists. And posting their photos supports the Indian position that the Khalistan movement is not just about peaceful protests, but also promotes political violence.

“One man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter,” says Mr. Deol.

“When the Indian government was going from village to village, these people stood up, attacked the Golden Temple and then went from village to village eliminating anyone who looked like a Sikh.”

Image: Kuldeep Singh Deol says 'One man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter'.

“As Sikhs, we have to stand up against atrocities and protect others. But if we can't defend ourselves, we can't defend others. It was a very difficult time 35, 40 years ago, and it still is for us. On and on. .

“People in India are not safe. When they speak out, they are attacked.”

And that fear is now being felt in Britain, says Deol. “Sikhs are worried and upset that even in the current situation, Sikhs are being targeted by countries across borders.”

“They are concerned that the UK government is not talking about this.”

A Home Office spokesperson told Sky News: “Britain is proud of its diverse communities and British Sikhs contribute enormously to the strength of our society.”

“We continually assess potential threats to the UK and take protecting the rights, freedoms and safety of individuals in the UK very seriously. Anyone who believes a crime has been committed or is concerned for their safety should contact police .”

Back in Wolverhampton, Kulwant Singh Mothada is taking all precautions but he remains rebellious and committed to his activities.

“On behalf of the Sikh community, I would like to send a message to the Indian government and institutions: You cannot silence my voice and that of the Sikh community by issuing death threats or sharing hit lists.”

