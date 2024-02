Top US official warns of security threat amid reports of Russian nuclear capability in space | American national security

House Intelligence Committee head Mike Turner called on the Biden administration to declassify information about what he called a serious national security threat that was later said to involve Russian projects deployment of nuclear weapons in space.

In his statement, Turner, an Ohio Republican, gave no details about the alleged security threat.

Speaking to reporters at the White House later Wednesday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said he was surprised by Turner's statement that he was scheduled to meet with the Gang of Eight (cleared congressional leaders). special security for classified briefings) Thursday. But Sullivan gave no details about the planned meeting.

ABC News and The New York Times cited anonymous sources as saying the security threat Turner was referring to involved Russia's potential deployment of an anti-satellite nuclear weapon in space. The New York Times said U.S. allies were also briefed on the intelligence, which was not considered to pose an urgent threat, as alleged Russian capabilities were still developing.

It is unclear whether the new intelligence alert is related to Russia's Feb. 9 launch of a Soyuz rocket carrying a payload classified by the Defense Ministry.

Russia has conducted several experiments with maneuvering satellites that could be designed to sabotage other satellites, said Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists. He stressed that such deployment of nuclear weapons in space would violate the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, to which Moscow is a signatory.

The problem is not so much the increased threat of nuclear weapons per se but that it would increase the threat to other countries' space-based nuclear command and control assets. It would be very destabilizing.

Pavel Podvig, an expert on Russian nuclear forces, said: I am very skeptical (to put it mildly). Unfortunately, it's impossible to categorically rule anything out these days. But still, I don't think it's plausible.

Kristensen suggested that a Russian threat to place nuclear weapons in space, thus destroying another non-proliferation treaty, could be the latest in a long series of measures by Vladimir Putin aimed at increasing pressure on states. -United States and their allies to end their military support. for Ukraine.

Daryl Kimball, president of the Arms Control Association, said an anti-satellite nuclear weapon makes little practical sense.

You don't need a nuclear weapon to blow up a satellite in orbit. All objects in space are so delicate that you can do something with much less than a nuclear detonation, Kimball said. Plus, it's completely illegal.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said there was no need to panic over the alleged, anonymous threat. He said he was not authorized to discuss classified information, but told reporters: We just want to make sure everyone has a steady hand on the wheel. We are working on it and there is no cause for alarm.

