ONS reveals GDP figures amid fears Britain may have entered recession





Hunt insists plan to lower inflation is working despite 4% rise

Britain is believed to have slipped into recession at the end of last year, with official figures due to be published on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is expected to report that the UK economy contracted for the second consecutive quarter in the last three months of the year.

Most economists expect gross domestic product (GDP) to shrink 0.1% from October to December.

This follows a 0.1% contraction over the past three months, following a downward revision to initially estimated zero growth.

A technical recession is defined as two or more consecutive quarters of decline in GDP.

Experts say if confirmed this would be a mild recession and likely to be short-lived, with many preferring to describe the UK economy as stagnant.

But the recession will be a blow to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who has pledged to make economic growth one of his top five priorities.

London stock prices soar

London shares surged on Wednesday after new official inflation figures came in lower than economists expected, raising the prospect of a Bank of England interest rate cut in the coming months.

The FTSE-100 index rose 56.12 points, or 0.75 per cent, to close at 7,568.4, with retailer and homebuilder Persimmon joining Coca-Cola bottler near the top of the index.

The inflation rate in January was flat at 4% from the previous month, but traders were happy because economists had expected it to rise to 4.2%.

Chris Beauchamp, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG, said the last 24 hours had been full of surprises and UK inflation data this morning had shaken markets significantly.

The rapid slowdown in price gains has dealt a huge blow to the pound, as a rate cut by the Bank of England looks much more likely to occur in the first half of the year.

This has helped the FTSE-100 outperform other indices today, but of course it lags far behind over the longer term.

Setting benefits for workers through tax cuts and wage increases'

Experts say workers are likely to start feeling better despite the short-term recession.

Investec economist Ellie Henderson said: Our base case is that the economy is probably in recession. A better explanation of the trend might be a recession, even if this is in the most benign sense.

Investec expects a 0.1% contraction in the fourth quarter, with output falling 0.3% in December due to weak retail data in the all-important services sector.

Ms Henderson added: Overall, it is expected to have been a difficult year-end for the UK economy, but 2024 is likely to get off to a better start as household budgets appear to have eased slightly.

Indeed, the combination of declining inflation and still strong wage growth will continue to push real household disposable income higher, a key factor in the recovery expected this year.

Additionally, a 2p cut to employee National Insurance contributions, which comes into effect from January 6, will provide a further boost to after-tax earnings, with more likely to be included in the March budget.

Inflation remains stable, surprising experts.

UK inflation defied expectations to remain steady at 4% in January as lower food prices helped offset rising energy costs, official figures showed. Economists expected a 4.2% rise.

The bank president says the economy is flat at best.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told a Senate committee on Wednesday that the economy was starting to recover, signaling that the recession, if confirmed, was likely to be temporary.

Mr Bailey told the Senate Economic Committee: There was no recession as we predicted in our February monetary policy report, but the view we took was that it was flat at best.

Honestly, it won't take much to tip either way.

I think in some ways this will be more important going forward. Now we're seeing signs of a pickup starting in some surveys. This year, for example, we got a modest pickup that continued beyond that.

Andrew Bailey of the Committee

I think the economy was weak last year

Official statistics from the fourth quarter of last year are also expected to reveal that last year's economy was overall sluggish.

ONS estimates show there was no growth at all between April and June and a decline between July and September, putting the UK at risk of a recession in the final three months.

1707935213UK was technically in recession last year, statistics show

Welcome to our live blog about the UK economy.

Britain is believed to have slipped into recession at the end of last year after the country's economy weakened in December, official figures showed.

The UK economy contracted for the second consecutive quarter in the final three months of 2023, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Most economists expect gross domestic product (GDP) to shrink 0.1% from October to December.

This follows a 0.1% contraction over the past three months after a downward revision to initially estimated zero growth.

The fourth quarter of the recession means the UK is in a technical recession, with GDP falling for two or more consecutive quarters.

The Bank of England maintained the interest rate at 5.25% for four consecutive terms.

