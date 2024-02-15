UAE limits US ability to launch retaliatory airstrikes against Iranian proxies





The report that some countries are restricting access is based on information from a U.S. official, a congressional aide and two Western officials, all of whom were granted anonymity to discuss a security matter. sensitive.

As civilian deaths rise in Gaza, several Arab countries, particularly those seeking détente with Iran, are increasingly restricting the United States and its partners from conducting self-defense operations. from their soil, according to the American official. This includes limits on retaliatory strikes against attacks in Iraq, Syria and the Red Sea, the official said.

President Joe Biden has in recent weeks ordered multiple retaliatory air and missile strikes, some in conjunction with U.S. allies, against Iranian-backed threats in the Middle East. Iran-backed militias have attacked U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria and Jordan using a combination of drones, rockets and missiles 170 times since October, killing three U.S. service members and injuring dozens more. Meanwhile, Houthi rebels in Yemen have launched 46 attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since the campaign began on November 19.

Some Arab countries are restricting access to bases and overflight of assets participating in these retaliatory strikes, the official said. It is unclear how many countries are taking this step.

The reason the UAE in particular is doing this, according to one of the Western officials, is that they don't want to appear as if they are against Iran and they don't want to appear too close to Iran. the West and Israel for reasons of public opinion. In recent years, the UAE has also raised concerns over increasing Houthi attacks in Yemen. The rebel group has already launched missiles at the United Arab Emirates.

A representative from the UAE embassy declined to comment for this story.

Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said the U.S. military has the ability to send additional assets to the region to support regional deterrence efforts and provide options for a wide range of contingencies if necessary.

We also maintain the capability throughout the U.S. Central Command area of ​​responsibility to defend our forces and conduct self-defense strikes at times and locations of our choosing, Ryder said when asked for comment.

The UAE is home to Al Dhafra Air Base, which hosts dozens of US aircraft involved in operations in the region, including fighter jets and reconnaissance drones such as MQ-9 Reapers.

In October, U.S. F-16 fighter jets carried out retaliatory strikes against two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its proxies. Although the Pentagon did not reveal at the time where the aircraft came from, Al Dhafra is one of the closest installations in the region that typically hosts F-16s.

A Defense Department official disputed speculation that there are tensions between the United States and the UAE over U.S. military bases, pointing out that A-10 attack jets and MQ-9 armed drones have recently operated from Al Dhafra to support ship protection operations. in the Persian Gulf.

But soon after the October strike, the Pentagon stopped publicly disclosing many types of aircraft used in subsequent retaliatory operations against Iranian proxies.

Meanwhile, since January, strikes against the Houthis have been carried out by US Navy F/A-18 fighter jets from the nearby aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which is in international waters .

And after an Iranian-backed proxy attack killed three American soldiers at a small American outpost in Jordan in January, the United States flew long-range B-1 bombers from the air base in Jordan. 'Ellsworth, South Dakota, the Pentagon said.

This is a further demonstration of our global strike capability, meaning we can move quickly and flexibly to respond globally at times and places of our choosing and this is not limited to Central Command's only planes, Ryder said.

Overflight access in the region has been mired in problems in recent years due to fighting in Yemen. The Federal Aviation Administration previously issued a warning regarding operating aircraft over the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

The U.S. military, along with several international partners, stepped up their activities in the Middle East as the consequences of the wars between Israel and Hamas reverberated throughout the region. The war, which began when the Hamas militant group killed 1,200 people in Israel, is now in its fifth month, and Israeli retaliation in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, many of them civilians. according to institutions controlled by Hamas.

The rising death toll among Palestinian civilians in Gaza has infuriated the populations of many Arab countries, worrying the autocrats who rule them. But many of these same governments also despise Hamas and its patron, Iran. At the same time, they are reluctant to engage in all-out combat with Iran and have sought in recent years to repair tensions with that country.

Erin Banco contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2024/02/14/united-arab-emirates-retaliatory-airstrikes-iran-00141460 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos