Britain is expected to fall into recession at the end of last year after the country's economy weakened in December, official statistics showed.

The UK economy contracted for the second consecutive quarter in the final three months of 2023, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Most economists expect gross domestic product (GDP) to shrink 0.1% from October to December.

This follows a 0.1% contraction over the past three months after a downward revision to initially estimated zero growth.

The fourth quarter of the recession means the UK is in a technical recession, with GDP falling for two or more consecutive quarters.

What is a recession? There is no real definition.

It appears to be a period of economic decline, but there is no globally standardized way to say exactly how much the decline should be and how long it should last.

The most commonly accepted definition of a recession in the UK is two consecutive quarters of decline in gross domestic product (GDP).

However, this means that even if GDP declines by 0.01% in one quarter and again by 0.01% in the next quarter, we are technically in a recession.

This would be a very shallow recession and much less painful than if GDP fell 3% in one quarter and increased 1% in the next, which would not be a recession.

Different countries measure recessions in different ways, taking into account the size of the decline or other factors.

Experts say if confirmed this would be a mild recession and likely to be short-lived, with many preferring to describe the UK economy as stagnant.

But the recession will be a blow to Mr Sunak, who has pledged to make economic growth one of his top five priorities.

The fourth quarter numbers will also show how the economy fared in 2023, with expectations of an overall weaker economy.

ONS estimates show the economy grew at all between April and June and contracted between July and September, putting the UK at risk of a recession in the final three months.

Investec's Ellie Henderson said: Our base case is that the economy is probably in recession. Even though this is the most benign sense: a better description of the trend might be a recession.

Investec expects a 0.1% contraction in the fourth quarter, with output falling 0.3% in December due to weak retail data in the all-important services sector.

Ms Henderson added: Overall it is expected to have been a difficult year for the UK economy, but 2024 is likely to get off to a better start as household budgets appear to have eased slightly.

Indeed, the combination of declining inflation and still strong wage growth will continue to push real household disposable income higher, a key factor in the recovery expected this year.

Additionally, a 2p cut to employee National Insurance contributions, which comes into effect from January 6, will provide a further boost to after-tax income, with more likely to be included in the March budget.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey also signaled that a confirmed recession, if confirmed, would likely be short-lived, telling the Lords Committee on Wednesday that the UK economy was beginning to recover.

Annual change in inflation-adjusted salary

(PA wire)

Mr Bailey told the Senate Economic Committee: There was no recession as we predicted in our February monetary policy report, but the view we took was that it was flat at best.

Honestly, it won't take much to tip either way.

I think in some ways this will be more important going forward. Now some surveys are showing signs of an upward trend beginning. For example, there has been a modest uptick this year and will likely continue in the future.

Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the outlook had already brightened, although he had expected a 0.1% decline in the fourth quarter as well.

He added: The December GDP report may give a negative first impression, but the reality is that the economy is currently improving.

Developments since our last forecast review in early January make us more confident in our above-consensus forecast for quarterly GDP growth to average 0.3% this year.

However, a technical recession could make a rate cut more likely, and the bank is already indicating that it is a matter of when, not if, a rate cut.

Wednesday's official data showing inflation unexpectedly held at 4%, beating expectations of a January rise, also appeared to give the Bank's policymakers more leeway to consider cutting interest rates from the current level of 5.25%. It happened.

