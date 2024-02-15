US Air Force prepares for collaborative fighter jet contracts





The Air Force plans to reduce the number of companies working to build the first batch of collaborative fighter jets to two or three in the coming months, the Services secretary said Tuesday.

And the Air Force plans to award contracts for the next round of CCA drones equipped with autonomous software that would fly themselves into combat alongside crewed fighters in fiscal 2025, Frank Kendall said during a panel discussion at the Air Warfare Symposium of the Air and Space Force Associations here.

This next round of ACC development could also involve participation from the United States' closest and most strategic international partners, he said.

In the first tranche of CCA, the Air Force has contracts with five companies: Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, General Atomics and Anduril. Kendall said the Air Force would like to reduce that number to three, but recognized budgetary constraints will make choosing just two companies more likely.

The Air Force plans to deploy several different types of CCAs, with varying capabilities and levels of survivability, to carry out a wide range of missions, including strikes, surveillance, jamming and serving as decoys for attract enemy fire.

Kendall said the Air Force is working on its first two CCA increases as part of its five-year plan and is moving forward with a sense of urgency on the program. As with the first tranche of CCA, he said, contracts for the second tranche will cover concept definition and preliminary design work.

The Air Force will then focus on putting CCAs into production, Kendall said, and in the coming years will further select companies working on the first surge of CCAs. Kendall said it remains unclear how many companies will go into production, adding that there could be at least two companies working on the initial batch of CCA.

Andrew Hunter, assistant secretary for acquisition, technology and logistics, said the Air Force's CCA program consulted closely with Air Combat Command to determine what kind of capabilities these planes would need in combat.

And the Air Force received plenty of feedback from industry on how it could meet the service's goal of deploying about 1,000 CCAs, Hunter said.

Businesses that failed to qualify for the first increase will get a second chance in the next increase, Hunter said.

That’s exactly what at least one defense contractor is hoping for. In an interview with Defense News on Tuesday, Steve Fendley, president of the unmanned systems division at Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, said that although the company failed to qualify for the first round of CCA, it remains very interested in the program and plans to do so. compete for the next version.

We were in the mix, Fendley said. Part of what's important to the Air Force, and to us, is being able to see the range of systems capabilities and the range of systems costs to satisfy all the different scenarios and mission challenges for which the Air Force wants CCAs.

So far, most of the attention on CCAs has focused on the companies that build the physical part of the drones, Hunter said, but another group of entrepreneurs are working alongside them on the software and d other elements of the program.

This work will continue regardless of individual steps to develop CCA aerial vehicles, he said. And developing this type of foundational architecture for CCAs is a potential area where the Air Force can work with international partners, Hunter added.

He said creating a software core that allows a CCA to operate autonomously is the most difficult part of this program. The Air Force can achieve this in the first batch of CCAs, he noted, but there will be room for improvement.

We are confident that we can deliver useful autonomy from the first increment, Hunter said. But it will be more limited, I think, than what you will see later.

Stephen Losey is the air warfare reporter for Defense News. He previously covered leadership and personnel issues on Air Force Times and the Pentagon, special operations and air warfare on Military.com. He traveled to the Middle East to cover U.S. Air Force operations.

