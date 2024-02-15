Conservative Party in 'panic' mode over growing threat of UK reform as Sunak braces for by-election disaster





The Conservatives are in a “state of panic” over the threat of UK reform, party leader Richard Tice has said.

It comes ahead of Thursday's Wellingborough by-election, which could see the Tories come third behind Reform.

A veteran Conservative backbencher has claimed the fringe party's “credibility is at stake” in this week's by-election. Because they need to prove they can outperform national opinion polls in pro-Brexit seats.

Meanwhile, the Tories have argued that voting for reform would put Labor in power. The Prime Minister told voters at the People's Forum in County Durham on Monday night.

But Tice welcomed the attacks on his party, telling the Daily Express: “It shows we have made them worry. They are panicking.”

Meanwhile, deputy leader Ben Habib, who is running as the party's candidate in Wellingborough, added: “Of course the real credibility problem lies with the Conservative Party, not with Reform Britain.”

“They are facing their sixth by-election defeat in a row with yet another huge majority upset.

“It would be best for Hayes to consider why his party has become so unpopular. Could it have something to do with destroying Britain economically, socially, politically and constitutionally?”

He continued: “All the Conservatives have achieved is a record of borrowing, a record of taxation, a record of benefit numbers, a record of immigration, a record of illegal immigration, a record of waiting lists and now a record number of by-election defeats in one parliament. The Conservatives added: doesn't exist.”

Reform UK is now just eight points behind the Tories, according to GB News' People Polling published last month.

The survey found that Labor was at 45%, the Conservatives at 20% and the Reform Party at 12%, dealing a new blow to Sunak.

Habib said Tory and Labor candidates Helen Harrison and Jen Kitchen were both “driving”.

He explained: “Their candidate could be in the Wellingborough area but they don't know what's going on. I've been there for a few weeks and discovered that a Tory council housing illegal immigrants owns the homes of British citizens.

“This madness will never end under the Conservatives and Labor – they both believe in open borders.”

The Tories are holding by-elections in Wellingborough and Kingswood this week.

Ben Habib said the Conservatives were “on track to lose their sixth by-election in a row, with yet another huge majority overturned”.

If one or both of Thursday's by-elections are lost, it would mean the government has suffered more by-election defeats in a single parliament than any government since the 1960s.

Chris Skidmore's Kingswood seat gave the Conservatives a majority of 11,220 seats at the 2019 general election, but was previously held by Labor from 1992 to 2010.

Peter Bone's majority in Wellingborough in 2019 was 18,540.

