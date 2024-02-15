Biden protects Palestinians in the United States from deportation





President Biden on Wednesday protected thousands of Palestinians in the United States from deportation for the next 18 months, using an obscure immigration authority as he faces growing criticism over U.S. support for Israel in the war in Gaza.

About 6,000 Palestinians are eligible for the reprieve under a program called Deferred Enforced Departure, which allows immigrants whose countries are in crisis to stay in the United States and work legally.

In a memo obtained by The New York Times, Mr. Biden said many civilians remained in danger in Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attacks.

This is why I am ordering the postponement of the removal of certain Palestinians present in the United States, he declared.

The move comes as Mr. Biden faces war-related pressure, particularly from Arab Americans who were once a reliable constituency for him. In recent weeks, pro-Palestinian groups have demonstrated in front of his campaign relays, chanting Genocide Joe.

While Mr. Biden's criticism of the war has become more vocal since the Oct. 7 attack, the United States has not indicated it plans major policy changes, such as imposing of conditions to billions of dollars in military aid to Israel.

Israel's war against Hamas has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry. Much of Gaza has been left in ruins as Israel bombs the territory in retaliation for the October 7 attacks, when Hamas killed more than 1,200 people in Israel.

Abed Ayoub, executive director of the American-Arab Committee Against Discrimination, welcomed the decision to exempt Palestinians from deportation.

There is a desperate need in this area, he said. We see that the situation in Gaza and Palestine is not improving, and this is a welcome measure, and we are happy to see it implemented. We hope that other measures can be put in place.

There are some exemptions to Mr. Biden's order. Palestinians who have been convicted of crimes or those who are otherwise considered a threat to public safety would not be protected from deportation, Jake Sullivan, Mr. Biden's national security adviser, said in a statement. .

Some Republicans, meanwhile, have pushed for a crackdown on Palestinians. Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana, a former Trump administration official, introduced legislation in November that would have revoked Palestinians' visas and prevented them from obtaining refugee status or asylum in the United States.

Mr Biden's move to protect Palestinians from expulsion has been in the works for some time. More than 100 Department of Homeland Security staffers signed an open letter in the fall to Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the secretary of Homeland Security, saying the agency should extend some protections to Palestinians.

Some congressional Democrats also called on the administration to find a way to protect Palestinians in the United States.

In light of the ongoing armed conflict, Palestinians already in the United States should not be forced to return to the Palestinian territories, consistent with President Biden's stated commitment to protecting Palestinian civilians, they wrote in November in a letter that Senator Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and others signed.

Lawmakers said the population should be covered by Deferred Forced Departure or a similar program known as Temporary Protected Status, which has been used to help people from Venezuela, Afghanistan, Ukraine and other countries. 'elsewhere. (Deferred forced departure is currently used to help people from Hong Kong and Liberia.)

Ahilan Arulanantham, director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA Law School, said the short-term practical effect was the same in both programs.

Every eligible person would have protection from deportation and the ability to obtain work authorization, he said.

However, he warned that long-term differences could be significant. Palestinians could be at greater risk of having their protections expire in 18 months because they are left to the president's discretion, Mr. Arulanantham said.

Temporary protected status, on the other hand, requires Department of Homeland Security officials to evaluate protections before they expire.

Earlier this month, Mr. Biden ordered financial and travel sanctions against four Israeli settlers accused of violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank. While the war is centered in Gaza, violence is also increasing in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967 and is home to more than 2.5 million Palestinians.

