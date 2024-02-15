Biden protects Palestinian immigrants in US from deportation, citing Israel-Hamas war





President Biden issued an executive order Wednesday directing federal immigration officials to refrain from deporting most Palestinian immigrants to the United States, saying the months-long war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas made it too dangerous to send deportees there.

The move, called for last year by Democratic lawmakers in Congress, is expected to protect several thousand Palestinians living in the United States from deportation, an administration official told CBS News.

In his order, Mr. Biden said that “humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territories, and primarily in Gaza, have deteriorated significantly” since the terrorist attacks by Hamas militants on October 7 and Israel's military response, which cost the lives of thousands of people. Palestinians.

“While I remain focused on improving the humanitarian situation, many civilians remain in danger; therefore, I am ordering the postponement of the removal of certain Palestinians in the United States,” Mr. Biden wrote.

Militants affiliated with Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, killed more than 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped hundreds during October attacks, according to the Israeli government. More than 28,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its air and ground offensive, according to the local Hamas-controlled health ministry. CBS News has not independently verified these figures. The Gaza Health Ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.

Mr. Biden issued the directive using a little-known presidential program known as Deferred Forced Exit, which also offers recipients temporary work permits. It is a program derived from the president's power to conduct foreign policy and has been used by both Republican and Democratic presidents.

The relief from deportation of Palestinians, scheduled to last 18 months, will not apply to those not already in the United States or to certain people, such as those convicted of serious crimes or considered to constitute a threat to public safety. Those returning to the Palestinian territories will also not be eligible for the program.

Jake Sullivan, Mr. Biden's national security adviser, said the move “will provide protection to most Palestinians in the United States.”

DED is one way that administrations can protect immigrant groups from deportation without Congressional intervention. The Biden administration has used another, better-known policy called temporary protected status to offer protections from deportation and work permits to hundreds of thousands of migrants from crisis countries like Afghanistan, Cameroon, Haiti, Sudan, Ukraine and Venezuela.

Democrats welcomed Mr. Biden's action.

“We welcome this action and hope to see more effort from the administration to ensure that diplomacy, peace and security are a priority in the Middle East,” Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Jan Schakowsky said in a joint declaration.

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration reporter at CBS News. Based in Washington, he covers immigration policy and politics.

